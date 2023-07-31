Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra battery sizes are (probably) here already









This appears to be as official as these tidbits can get in the relatively early stages of a new phone's development, purportedly originating from certification documents that may or may not be final but that definitely look legitimate and sound accurate.

No Ultra change, small Plus upgrade





If Samsung doesn't decide to revise things at the last minute for some reason, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery capacity while the Galaxy S24+ is all but guaranteed to take a small but potentially noticeable leap from the 4,700mAh cell inside the S23+ to 4,900mAh.









Those are the "typical" values that the company is likely to use for marketing purposes, technically equating to 4,755mAh as far as the S24 Plus is concerned and 4,855mAh for the S24 Ultra.





Before you get too excited about the S24 Plus' apparent upgrade, it's important to keep in mind that the "middle child" of Samsung 's next-gen ultra-high-end handset lineup is also expected to bump its predecessor's screen diagonal up from 6.6 to 6.65 inches.









That suggests the actual real-life battery endurance improvement could prove to be rather negligible, although it's obviously far too early to jump to such conclusions. The same goes for the unchanged Ultra battery size, which may or may not result in unchanged running times between charges, especially with a new and improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood that may or may not come with enhanced energy efficiency.





In short, there are still way too many things we don't know about the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra to predict how satisfied you will be with the user experience compared to the already very satisfying Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra

How do these numbers size up against the competition?





Pretty well, if you ask us, and if you're still here reading this article, we'll assume you are indeed asking us. But let's allow the numbers to do the talking for a minute:





Galaxy S24 Plus - 4,900mAh battery/6.65-inch screen (rumored)

Galaxy S4 Ultra - 5,000mAh battery/6.8-inch screen (rumored)

Google Pixel 7 - 4,355mAh battery/6.3-inch screen

Pixel 7 Pro - 5,000mAh battery/6.7-inch screen

OnePlus 11 - 5,000mAh battery/6.7-inch screen

Motorola Edge+ (2023) - 5,100mAh battery/6.67-inch screen

Sony Xperia 1 V - 5,000mAh battery/6.5-inch screen

Asus Zenfone 10 - 4,300mAh battery/5.92-inch screen

Xiaomi 13 Ultra - 5,000mAh battery/6.73-inch screen

Oppo Reno 10 Pro - 4,600mAh battery/6.7-inch screen

Vivo Iqoo 11S - 4,700mAh battery/6.78-inch screen

iPhone 14 Pro - 3,200mAh battery/6.1-inch screen

iPhone 14 Pro Max - 4,323mAh battery/6.7-inch screen



Yes, we left Apple's latest high-end iPhones last for the purposes of this comparison, but not because we're biased in any way against the company. It's simply that iOS handsets generally work very differently from their Android-powered equivalents when it comes to battery life, so an apples-to-apples comparison (pun intended) has to put the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra first and foremost against their rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy.





As you can easily notice, the distinctions in that category are mostly minimal, but sometimes the smallest details can make the largest difference. And sometimes, no differences... can make a big difference, as evidenced, for instance, by the Galaxy S23 Ultra's fairly substantial advantage over the OnePlus 11 in our battery tests.





Samsung's optimizations are just one of the reasons why we're pretty confident that the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra will both deliver excellent real-life autonomy figures, trumping at least a large part of their direct competition.