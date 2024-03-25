Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung Galaxy S23 One UI 6.1 update confirmed to arrive on March 28

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung revealed a month ago that the Galaxy S23 series will receive the new One UI 6.1 update sometime in March. As expected, the South Korean company didn’t provide an exact release date for the update initially, but Samsung return last week with another statement that said the update should be available starting March 28.

To make things even more believable, Samsung China decided to send notifications to Galaxy S23 series users in the country revealing the same date for the One UI 6.1 rollout, SamMobile reports.

Finally, a moderator from the Samsung community forums confirmed recently that the Galaxy S23 One UI 6.1 rollout will commence on March 28. Typically, Samsung releases updates in a few countries first, followed by wider rollout a few days later.

If the company keeps the same formula, Korea and China will be the first countries where Galaxy S23 users will be getting the One UI 6.1 update. Besides the regular Galaxy S23 model, a few other phones will receive the software upgrade later this week, including the Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 should also be among the first devices to receive the One UI 6.1 update, although the rollout might be pushed into April.

