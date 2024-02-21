Samsung announces One UI 6.1, bringing Galaxy AI to the S23 series, Fold 5, Flip 5, and even Tab S9
One of the hottest new specialties of the Galaxy S24 series (among the usual improvements flagship phones enjoy) is Galaxy AI, Samsung's all-new generative AI experience. Today, the South Korean tech giant announced One UI 6.1, which will be bringing the highly-anticipated Galaxy AI to more devices.
The update will be available for the phones from the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, and the foldable Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, but also Samsung flagship tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S9. Users will start getting the update from the end of March.
Roh also underlines that this is just the beginning of Galaxy AI, and Samsung plans to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users in 2024.
But that's not all!
On top of all of that, users with supporting devices will be feasting on AI-generated wallpapers for an even more customized Galaxy.
As we already mentioned, the update will start rolling out at the end of March. As usual, the exact time when you'll be getting the update depends on your device and your carrier.
The new Galaxy AI experience combines on-device and cloud-based AI to bring a new standard for mobile AI. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung says:
Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI, but also to empower users by making AI more accessible.
Galaxy AI features that should get you all pumped up
Let's look at all the features Galaxy AI will bring to your device with the One UI 6.1 update.
Communication made simple
Image credit – Samsung
Galaxy AI brings several very useful communication features:
- Chat Assist: helps you adjust the tone of your message, and also translate messages in 13 different languages;
- Live Translate: enables you to benefit from voice and text translations for phone calls, so linguistic barriers are removed. Available only for the pre-installed Samsung Phone app;
- Interpreter: helps you engage in conversations with locals even if you don't speak their language. Its split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.
Galaxy AI and productivity
Image credit – Samsung
Samsung is also looking to enhance productivity with Galaxy AI. Here are the features you'll be getting:
- Circle to Search with Google: search more easily from a photo by circling the part you're interested in (keep in mind that the time of this update may vary by your phone model);
- Note Assist: get quick summaries and translations of notes, also create formats for notes easily and simply;
- Browsing Assist: enjoy comprehensive summaries of news articles so you're up to date faster;
- Transcript Assist: get a transcription of meeting recordings. You also get summaries and translations of said meeting recordings.
Creativity unleashed with Galaxy AI
Samsung knows quite well that productivity and communication aren't the only areas of life where Galaxy AI can bring improvement. You can also enjoy several creativity-centric features with the new update.
Galaxy AI creativity features:
- Generative Edit: resize, reposition, and realign objects in photos for a better and more expressive photo;
- Edit Suggestions: elevate any photo faster with suggestions from AI;
- Instant Slow-mo: this feature generates additional frames for slo-mo videos for action-packed moments (Available only for S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Tab S9 series).
