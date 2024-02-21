Samsung announces One UI 6.1, bringing Galaxy AI to the S23 series, Fold 5, Flip 5, and even Tab S9

One UI 6.1 to bring Galaxy AI features to more devices

The new Galaxy AI experience combines on-device and cloud-based AI to bring a new standard for mobile AI. TM Roh , President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung says:





Galaxy AI features that should get you all pumped up





Let's look at all the features Galaxy AI will bring to your device with the One UI 6.1 update.



Communication made simple









Chat Assist : helps you adjust the tone of your message, and also translate messages in 13 different languages;

: helps you adjust the tone of your message, and also translate messages in 13 different languages; Live Translate : enables you to benefit from voice and text translations for phone calls, so linguistic barriers are removed. Available only for the pre-installed Samsung Phone app;

: enables you to benefit from voice and text translations for phone calls, so linguistic barriers are removed. Available only for the pre-installed Samsung Phone app; Interpreter : helps you engage in conversations with locals even if you don't speak their language. Its split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

Galaxy AI and productivity









Circle to Search with Google : search more easily from a photo by circling the part you're interested in (keep in mind that the time of this update may vary by your phone model);

: search more easily from a photo by circling the part you're interested in (keep in mind that the time of this update may vary by your phone model); Note Assist: get quick summaries and translations of notes, also create formats for notes easily and simply;

get quick summaries and translations of notes, also create formats for notes easily and simply; Browsing Assist: enjoy comprehensive summaries of news articles so you're up to date faster;

enjoy comprehensive summaries of news articles so you're up to date faster; Transcript Assist : get a transcription of meeting recordings. You also get summaries and translations of said meeting recordings.



Creativity unleashed with Galaxy AI

Samsung knows quite well that productivity and communication aren't the only areas of life where Galaxy AI can bring improvement. You can also enjoy several creativity-centric features with the new update.







Generative Edit : resize, reposition, and realign objects in photos for a better and more expressive photo;

: resize, reposition, and realign objects in photos for a better and more expressive photo; Edit Suggestions : elevate any photo faster with suggestions from AI;

: elevate any photo faster with suggestions from AI; Instant Slow-mo : this feature generates additional frames for slo-mo videos for action-packed moments (Available only for S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Tab S9 series).