Amazon's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Black Friday deals bring record new discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday 2022 is technically still around 24 hours away at the time of this writing, but surprise, surprise, Amazon's best deals of the year on some of the best phones out there are already live.
As you may have expected, the e-commerce giant is eclipsing Best Buy's top holiday offers on absolute bestsellers like Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The latest discounts seem to be slightly higher than what Amazon itself offered during an exclusive Prime Early Access Sale last month while also easily beating Samsung's own Black Friday promotions (when taking trade-ins out of the equation).
Holiday shoppers looking to maximize their savings will obviously still need to spend a pretty penny on the state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 Ultra giant after new all-time high markdowns of 330 bucks in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations.
Considering the phone's value for money right now, even with a 200MP S23 Ultra camera powerhouse around the corner, this is undoubtedly one of the greatest Black Friday Galaxy deals of the season.
Of course, if you can't afford the ultra-high-end 6.8-incher, a 128 or 256GB Galaxy S22+ at a record discount of its own of $280 also qualifies as one of the top Black Friday phone deals Android power users can claim this Thanksgiving.
After all, the 6.6-incher is an impressive slab in its own right, with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood as its big brother, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a solid 8 gigs of RAM, a triple rear-facing camera setup composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, and a nice 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a not-so-bad resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.
Last but not necessarily least, Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S22 squeezes a decent 3,700mAh cell into a reasonably compact body (by late 2022 standards, at least) while setting you back anywhere between $125 and $135 less than usual in 128 and 256GB storage variants and multiple color options.
This is a great device for cash-strapped power users... who don't want to settle for something like the Galaxy S21 FE and are too devoted to Samsung to even consider the deeply discounted OnePlus 10 Pro or Motorola Edge+ (2022).
