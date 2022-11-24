Amazon's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Black Friday deals bring record new discounts









Holiday shoppers looking to maximize their savings will obviously still need to spend a pretty penny on the state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 Ultra giant after new all-time high markdowns of 330 bucks in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations.









Of course, if you can't afford the ultra-high-end 6.8-incher, a 128 or 256GB Galaxy S22+ at a record discount of its own of $280 also qualifies as one of the top Black Friday phone deals Android power users can claim this Thanksgiving.





After all, the 6.6-incher is an impressive slab in its own right, with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood as its big brother, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a solid 8 gigs of RAM, a triple rear-facing camera setup composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, and a nice 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a not-so-bad resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.





Last but not necessarily least, Samsung 's "vanilla" Galaxy S22 squeezes a decent 3,700mAh cell into a reasonably compact body (by late 2022 standards, at least) while setting you back anywhere between $125 and $135 less than usual in 128 and 256GB storage variants and multiple color options.







