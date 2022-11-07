Best Buy kicks off its phenomenal Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal early
Sandwiched between a perfectly acceptable "vanilla" Galaxy S22 and a state-of-the-art S22 Ultra giant, the somewhat awkward middle child of Samsung's early 2022 high-end handset family has definitely struggled to find its audience.
With the Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, and yes, S23+ right around the corner (more or less), you'd probably expect that to be more true than ever today. But Black Friday is obviously even closer on the horizon than the next big Unpacked event, and unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S22+ is more compelling than ever before with absolutely no strings attached. Yes, already.
That's because Best Buy has once again refreshed its expansive slate of early Black Friday 2022 deals, adding the unlocked S22+ 5G at $250 off its regular prices to the already impressive list of pre-holiday bargains.
The 6.6-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship is thus available for as little as $749.99 in a 128GB storage configuration (and multiple color options) while fetching $799.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room (and your choice of several different paint jobs).
Naturally, Samsung has offered much higher discounts many times over the past few months... with obligatory device trade-ins, which makes the comparison pretty unfair. Best Buy's excellent new promotion should instead be compared with Amazon's extremely similar Prime-exclusive offers last month, which may well return for the "true" Black Friday extravaganza later this month... or even get slightly improved.
It's up to you if you're willing to wait a few more weeks... and risk Galaxy S22+ inventories get depleted at these prices and in your favorite color well before Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that Best Buy is unlikely to keep this deal going through the end of November given that the retailer's record $300 Galaxy S22 Ultra discount, for instance, made its early holiday debut last week and is now (temporarily) gone.
The Galaxy S22 Plus is incredibly more affordable at the time of this writing than the smaller and slightly humbler S22, which has yet to receive its Black Friday 2022 price cuts.
