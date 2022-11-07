The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Leaked screenshot backs up rumors of a 200 MP camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Camera
2
Leaked screenshot backs up rumors of a 200 MP camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Rumors have been going around for quite some time regarding a 200MP camera sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Phones like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro already come equipped with such sensors, but this would be a first for Samsung.

The leak comes courtesy of Ice Universe, and while they only showed an image of what seems to be a couple of buttons, the design speaks for itself: it’s Samsung’s One UI. The user interface has been a staple of Galaxy phones for years.

More specifically, the screenshot seems to be showcasing the camera interface, displaying an option for a 200MP mode. This further reaffirms the likelihood of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra having such capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to feature Samsung’s latest ISOCELL HPX camera sensor


The same leaker stirred up the conversation last month when they suggested that the 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have 0.6µm pixels on a 1/1.3" sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front.

As previously covered, that would only be possible via Samsung’s new, third 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HPX. It features new technologies like Advanced Deep Trench Isolation (DTI) for better light absorption and Tetra2Pixel which allows the sensor to combine either 4 or 16 pixels as one for improved low-light performance.

As per the leaked screenshot, it’s notable that the other visible mode is listed as 50MP. That’s most likely going to end up being a midrange step, enabled by the aforementioned Tetra2Pixel tech. Since 200MP images are likely to take up huge amounts of space, a 50MP mode for quick snapshots that still look good could come in handy.

We can most likely expect the default camera mode to be 12,5 MP with 4x4 pixel binning. It’s going to be exciting to see what the new Samsung sensor is capable of, especially with this boost in performance in low-light situations.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ may inherit the S22 Ultra’s Sensor


That being said, what can we then expect from the S23 and the S23+? Well, at the very least, we can expect the same 108MP main camera that is on the S22 Ultra. Don’t let the gap fool you - that is still quite the upgrade.

The sensor in the S22 Ultra is already capable of providing plenty of detail to photos and solid video quality. Such a move would also enable improved performance in low-light conditions in both departments.

This may be the first time that a 200MP sensor ends up on Samsung’s high-end flagship, the S23 Ultra. This shows that Samsung has confidence in the new sensor’s abilities, and we can’t wait to see what the final product will be capable of.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why the swiss army knife of phones will finally deserve your purchase next year (and why it won't)
Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why the swiss army knife of phones will finally deserve your purchase next year (and why it won't)
ESR presents fast MagSafe chargers, kickstand power banks, and strong magnetic cases for iPhone 14
ESR presents fast MagSafe chargers, kickstand power banks, and strong magnetic cases for iPhone 14
Leaked screenshot backs up rumors of a 200 MP camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leaked screenshot backs up rumors of a 200 MP camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone
Samsung is finally adding Back Tap gestures to your Galaxy phone
UK carrier O2 launches its deals for this year's Black Friday
UK carrier O2 launches its deals for this year's Black Friday
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now

Popular stories

Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless