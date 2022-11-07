Leaked screenshot backs up rumors of a 200 MP camera on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Rumors have been going around for quite some time regarding a 200MP camera sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Phones like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro already come equipped with such sensors, but this would be a first for Samsung.
The leak comes courtesy of Ice Universe, and while they only showed an image of what seems to be a couple of buttons, the design speaks for itself: it’s Samsung’s One UI. The user interface has been a staple of Galaxy phones for years.
The same leaker stirred up the conversation last month when they suggested that the 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have 0.6µm pixels on a 1/1.3" sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front.
As previously covered, that would only be possible via Samsung’s new, third 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HPX. It features new technologies like Advanced Deep Trench Isolation (DTI) for better light absorption and Tetra2Pixel which allows the sensor to combine either 4 or 16 pixels as one for improved low-light performance.
We can most likely expect the default camera mode to be 12,5 MP with 4x4 pixel binning. It’s going to be exciting to see what the new Samsung sensor is capable of, especially with this boost in performance in low-light situations.
That being said, what can we then expect from the S23 and the S23+? Well, at the very least, we can expect the same 108MP main camera that is on the S22 Ultra. Don’t let the gap fool you - that is still quite the upgrade.
The sensor in the S22 Ultra is already capable of providing plenty of detail to photos and solid video quality. Such a move would also enable improved performance in low-light conditions in both departments.
This may be the first time that a 200MP sensor ends up on Samsung’s high-end flagship, the S23 Ultra. This shows that Samsung has confidence in the new sensor’s abilities, and we can’t wait to see what the final product will be capable of.
More specifically, the screenshot seems to be showcasing the camera interface, displaying an option for a 200MP mode. This further reaffirms the likelihood of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra having such capabilities.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to feature Samsung’s latest ISOCELL HPX camera sensor
As per the leaked screenshot, it’s notable that the other visible mode is listed as 50MP. That’s most likely going to end up being a midrange step, enabled by the aforementioned Tetra2Pixel tech. Since 200MP images are likely to take up huge amounts of space, a 50MP mode for quick snapshots that still look good could come in handy.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ may inherit the S22 Ultra’s Sensor
