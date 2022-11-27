The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is down to its lowest price yet on Amazon

Black Friday has arrived and the shopping season is on! Not only that, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner too, so if you've been eyeing a great deal on the Galaxy S21 FE, now is the time to strike!









The 5G-enabled Fan Edition powerhouse released in early 2022 is on sale right now at its lowest ever price for the 128 GB model. Talk about a steal!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is down to its absolute lowest price yet on Amazon! This deal comes with no strings attached and is for the 128 GB variant. Most colors have been sold out – act fast! $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Graphite Color Only $519 99 $769 99 Expired





The 256 GB model was also heavily discounted, but it's been sold out now. As a matter of fact, most color options have already been sold out as well, so you better act fast, if the S21 FE is next on your wish list.







The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has never been quite this affordable (at least without a trade-in or obligatory upfront carrier activation), originally costing an arguably excessive $699.99 and $769.99 with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.





Said list prices were almost immediately slashed by $100, and while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy improved the markdowns to around 150 bucks several times in recent months, this latest discount easily sets a new all-time record that looks almost impossible to beat in the near future.







