We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is down to its lowest price yet on Amazon
Black Friday has arrived and the shopping season is on! Not only that, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner too, so if you've been eyeing a great deal on the Galaxy S21 FE, now is the time to strike!


The 5G-enabled Fan Edition powerhouse released in early 2022 is on sale right now at its lowest ever price for the 128 GB model. Talk about a steal!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is down to its absolute lowest price yet on Amazon! This deal comes with no strings attached and is for the 128 GB variant. Most colors have been sold out – act fast!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Graphite Color Only
$519 99
$769 99
Expired

The 256 GB model was also heavily discounted, but it's been sold out now. As a matter of fact, most color options have already been sold out as well, so you better act fast, if the S21 FE is next on your wish list.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has never been quite this affordable (at least without a trade-in or obligatory upfront carrier activation), originally costing an arguably excessive $699.99 and $769.99 with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.

Said list prices were almost immediately slashed by $100, and while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy improved the markdowns to around 150 bucks several times in recent months, this latest discount easily sets a new all-time record that looks almost impossible to beat in the near future.

That's especially clear if you consider a Galaxy S22 FE may never happen, leaving the S21 FE as Samsung's only big candidate for the title of best affordable phone out there. With a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, absolutely unrivaled software support, generous 4,500mAh battery capacity, a silky smooth 120Hz 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and three... not-so-bad rear-facing cameras, this thing has pretty much everything it takes to fend off the similarly inexpensive OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Galaxy S21 FE happens to be significantly cheaper than the slightly more powerful but also smaller "vanilla" Galaxy S22 at the time of this writing, further highlighting the appeal of Amazon's killer deal.
