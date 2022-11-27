Get deeply discounted Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more this Cyber Monday
5
Samsung is bombarding us with terrific Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and the great thing is this is happening across the board of its product line-up.
If you've been eyeing any of the South Korean behemoth's flagship phones, or a Galaxy Tab or Buds, now may be the best time to pounce on that product in 2022.
These discounted prices for the Galaxy S22 series, the Fold 4, the Flip 4 and more, started about a week ago, as Samsung wanted to get an early start, but make no mistake – we don't expect them to be around much longer.
Here are some amazing Black Friday / Cyber Monday Galaxy S22 series and S21 FE deals
Samsung says the deals are good "while supplies last". Now, admittedly, they've been live for a while, so it seems like Samsung has done a good job planning for the intense demand this shopping season. Still, you probably don't want to wait for too long before pulling the trigger.
As always, with these deals you can either get what is arguably a very generous direct discount, or, if you have a qualifying device, take advantage of the extended trade-in offers.
The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip are cheaper than ever
The Galaxy S22 Ultra giant, for instance, can be yours at a measly 375 bucks only if you're willing to give up a Galaxy S21 Ultra in "good" condition, while the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can... actually make the S22 Ultra even cheaper.
The same obviously goes for the other two members of the Galaxy S22 family as well, with the maximum advertised trade-in values of $400 and $500 going even higher if you have an iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max, or Galaxy Z Fold 3 to trade in.
Alternatively, you can even get rid of a cracked device and save big on the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, as well as the S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, or Z Fold 4.
To be perfectly clear, it's either one or the other, and a cracked device trade-in will of course not get you the highest available discounts on any of the aforementioned high-end phones.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also eligible for a cool $300 "guaranteed" trade-in credit with any Galaxy device in "any" condition... or you can skip the trade-in process altogether and save a whopping 450 bucks on your storage variant of choice sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
Cyber Monday is not only for phones - the Tab S8 family and the Buds 2 Pro are also deeply discounted
Then you have the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra high-enders, which are almost ridiculously affordable with the right trade-in. Incredibly enough, Samsung is offering identical credits towards a Tab S8 series purchase right now for trade-ins of certain devices in both good and not-so-good condition.
A cracked Galaxy Tab S7, for instance, can save you a substantial 450 bucks on the latest and greatest Android-based Samsung tablets... in addition to some already pretty hefty instant discounts requiring no effort whatsoever on your part.
