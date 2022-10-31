Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular





Some of the early holiday offers unveiled on October 24 were impressively improved as the week progressed, others disappeared or got replaced with smaller discounts, and now a bunch more are seemingly being elevated to must-buy status.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $300 off (23%) $999 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, for instance, was marked down by a relatively modest $200 (with obligatory upfront carrier activation) at the beginning of these extended proceedings, jumping to an extremely rare $300 price cut at the time of this writing free of any special requirements or strings attached.





That's right, you don't need to pick your mobile network operator off the bat (or trade anything in ) to pay $899.99 instead of $1,199.99 for an entry-level S22 Ultra 5G configuration with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and naturally, the same goes for the 256 and 512GB models, currently setting you back just $999.99 and $1,099.99 respectively.





While that obviously doesn't make the S22 Ultra an absolute bargain by "traditional" standards, it's important to keep in mind that you're still looking at quite possibly the single best Android phone money can buy this holiday season.









Said predecessor, mind you, has never been discounted by a full 300 bucks before with no strings attached (at least to our knowledge), scoring however a slightly deeper Amazon Prime-exclusive price cut a few weeks ago that may or may not be improved by the e-commerce giant come Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday in a few weeks.





Like everything else in life (and especially in the smartphone market), purchasing the S22 Ultra right now comes with a fair share of risks, but whether or not better deals are on the horizon, paying 900 bucks for this 6.8-inch colossus with a built-in stylus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power feels like a privilege.




