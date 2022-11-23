Amazon slashes unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price in half just in time for Black Friday





Technically, the e-commerce giant is listing its latest promotion on the oft-discounted 6.7-inch high-end handset as including comparatively modest 25 and 26 percent markdowns from a "was price" of $665.50 and $671.33 in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colors respectively.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Cosmos Blue $500 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Stardust White $500 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





But those numbers are calculated using a new formula based on the "90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon", which obviously represents your holiday savings more accurately in a short-term picture.





Then again, the fact of the matter is that this phone was originally priced by Motorola at $999.99, dropping by 50 percent compared to that and making the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered colossus more affordable than ever before... at least on Amazon.









This exact same half-off promo was also available from Woot a couple of times back in August, but that doesn't necessarily mean higher discounts are on the horizon. After all, there's only so much you can slash off the list price of an unlocked 5G smartphone with the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor, storage, and memory until finding yourself in a place where you're selling said device at a loss or minimum gain.





Otherwise put, you're already looking at one of the greatest Black Friday Motorola deals around (if not the best of the best), and the wise thing to do is probably to take advantage of it while you can instead of (unrealistically) waiting to get even better.