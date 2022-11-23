Amazon slashes unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price in half just in time for Black Friday
Keen to save as much money as possible before Christmas on one of the overall best phones around without jumping through any hoops whatsoever? It's hard to think of any better Black Friday phone deals than a half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse with unlocked 5G support and a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, and that's precisely what Amazon is offering at the time of this writing.
Technically, the e-commerce giant is listing its latest promotion on the oft-discounted 6.7-inch high-end handset as including comparatively modest 25 and 26 percent markdowns from a "was price" of $665.50 and $671.33 in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colors respectively.
But those numbers are calculated using a new formula based on the "90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon", which obviously represents your holiday savings more accurately in a short-term picture.
Then again, the fact of the matter is that this phone was originally priced by Motorola at $999.99, dropping by 50 percent compared to that and making the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered colossus more affordable than ever before... at least on Amazon.
The early 2022-released Edge Plus is 100 bucks costlier right now at Best Buy, mind you, although Woot actually charged a little less than its own parent company just last week... for a very limited time.
This exact same half-off promo was also available from Woot a couple of times back in August, but that doesn't necessarily mean higher discounts are on the horizon. After all, there's only so much you can slash off the list price of an unlocked 5G smartphone with the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor, storage, and memory until finding yourself in a place where you're selling said device at a loss minimum gain.
Otherwise put, you're already looking at one of the greatest Black Friday Motorola deals around (if not the best of the best), and the wise thing to do is probably to take advantage of it while you can instead of (unrealistically) waiting to get even better.
