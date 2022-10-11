These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals
The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas.
While Amazon (and other major US retailers) could obviously improve on all the Prime Day deals available today and tomorrow come Black Friday or Cyber Monday late next month, you absolutely shouldn't be quick to discard the chance to beat the rush and nab some of the overall best phones in the world at some of their lowest ever prices.
Even though their successors are undoubtedly drawing near, the state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ easily top our list of the greatest October 2022 Samsung Prime Early Access bargains at up to a mind-blowing $310 discount.
Granted, mentioning the word "bargain" in the same breath as the S22 Ultra name feels a little... unnatural, but Android power users could find it very natural indeed to purchase the 6.8-inch colossus at 310 bucks under its regular starting price of $1,199.99. Or $310 slashed off the $1,299.99 normally charged with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Or $310 below the $1,399.99 list price of a 512GB storage configuration.
In case you're wondering, this markdown is almost as high as the one available during Amazon's previous extended Prime Day sales event back in July, making the 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 Ultraalmost as affordable as it's ever been and substantially cheaper than anywhere else right now.
The same goes for Samsung's slightly smaller and slightly less impressive Galaxy S22 Plus, which Prime subscribers can currently purchase for a whopping (although not completely unprecedented) $260 under its $999.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage variant and similarly hefty $250 slashed off the $1,049.99 MSRP with 256 gigs of space.
Because the differences between the S22+ and S22 Ultra are obviously well-documented already, as are their key strengths and weaknesses, we expect all our bargain-hunting readers to know exactly which of the two ultra-high-end models best fits their needs, so... have fun shopping!
