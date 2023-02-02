Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra





Obviously, the specs and capabilities of the three (slowly) aging high-end Android handsets unveiled in February 2022 are no secret. Their "purpose" on the heels of the S23 series launch, however, might seem a little unclear... if you didn't pay close attention to yesterday's big Unpacked event.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it type of moment roughly 46 minutes into the livestream (which is still available for your replaying pleasure on YouTube ), Samsung announced that the Galaxy S22 is sticking around rather than getting discontinued anytime soon, essentially acting as a slightly lower-end and lower-cost relative of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

The S23 is the better option... for the time being





Yes, the "vanilla" 6.1-inch S22 5G is now priced at $699.99 in the US in an entry-level 128GB configuration while fetching an extra 50 bucks with double that amount of internal storage space. Compared to how much the phone used to cost back when it was originally released, that's going to save you a cool $100, which is of course not exactly unusual or unprecedented.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors $749 99 Buy at Samsung





What's different right now from all of Samsung 's promotional periods these last few months is that you're looking at a permanent discount here... likely to be improved in future sales events.









You can always trade in something (good) and lower the Galaxy S22 price further or keep an eye on third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for heftier (temporary) discounts.









What does this all mean for the Galaxy S22 FE?





Now that, ladies and gents, is the million-dollar question, and of course, the answer for the moment is... we don't know. The Galaxy S21 FE , mind you, is still alive and kicking at a retail price of $599.99 with 128GB storage and $669.99 in a 256 gig variant.





Between that early 2022-released Snapdragon 888 model and the now $700-and-up Galaxy S22, there really doesn't seem to be any space left in Samsung's high-end smartphone food chain for a "Fan Edition" of the S22.









Naturally, a Galaxy S22 FE could still come at any time and replace the S21 FE at a starting price of $600 (or maybe even lower), thus confirming a recent rumor and contradicting several older reports and pieces of gossip.





way more sense for Samsung to just skip that device now and either jump ahead to a But it makesmore sense for Samsung to just skip that device now and either jump ahead to a Galaxy S23 FE ... at some point this year or forget about Fan Edition phones altogether. It's obviously impossible to say which of the two "strategies" will ultimately be adopted by the world's largest handset vendor, which is reportedly considering reducing the number of mid-range Galaxy A-series launches in the near future too.



