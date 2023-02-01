Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra goes official: The best Samsung phone, bar none!







Galaxy S23 Ultra price and release

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at $1,199 for the entry-level 8GB RAM/256GB storage version and will gradually become more expensive as you move up the RAM and storage combinations. The phone is already available for pre-order and will be hitting the shelves on February 17. As usual, Samsung’s own store has a myriad of deals and rebates available, including a free storage upgrade as well as generous trade-ins, even including phones with cracked screens.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design

The Galaxy S23 Ultra mostly reiterates Galaxy S22 Ultra’s design language from last year, but with a few important touch-ups.



As a refresher, back in 2022, Samsung merged the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines, giving us a souped-up Galaxy S Ultra flagship with an S Pen stylus embedded inside, as well as amplifying the general design language of the business-oriented Note flagships.







The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the first phone to come with Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which should be very good news for the display’s durability. Beneath it all is a ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which will hopefully authenticate you quickly and reliably at all times. If you don't want to rely on this biometric sensor, there's also face unlocking, though it's not as secure.





There's the ubiquitous S Pen stylus on deck as well, allowing you to quickly jot down notes, make fancy screenshots, and interact with the interface in various other ways. This year, however, Samsung hasn't introduced any significant improvements to the S Pen functionality, so the essential accessory is just as powerful as ever.









The available The available Galaxy S23 colors are Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, all of which look quite classy in person. All models come with black S Pen styluses, with only the clicking button at the top in the color of the body. However, Samsung has some exclusive color hues that are only available if you get the phone through the Samsung store. The exclusive colors are Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.









Galaxy S23 Ultra camera

The main



Thanks to the Super Quad Pixel technology, all of the main sensor’s 200 million pixels are used for focusing, ensuring tack sharp focus even in the most unfavorable ambient lighting conditions. What’s more, the camera uses a new pixel-binning technology that combines four pixels into one to output 50MP images, or sixteen into one to capture more practical 12MP shots.



At the front, Samsung has put a new 12MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual phase-detection autofocus, which should ensure quick and accurate zooming in your face even in low-light conditions. The front shooter also enables Selfie Night portraits and Super HDR video recording for a more dynamic range of colors.



And here are our very first camera samples taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra:









We know you're eager to see a 200MP sample, and we have one, though the version below has been resized for the sake of your internet connection. The full 200MP photo can be viewed here













Speaking of video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can now capture 8K videos at up to 30fps, an improvement over the 24fps that the Galaxy S22 Ultra was capable of last year. The field of view while shooting 8K videos is also wider than before, giving you more creative control over your cinematic masterpieces.



Galaxy S23 Ultra Hardware and specs

What's different about the new Galaxy, however, is the hardware beneath. For the first time in recent history, Samsung has decided against outfitting the Galaxy S23 Ultra with different chips depending on the region. No longer do we have an Exynos and a Snapdragon variant of the same phone; Samsung instead fully relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with (thankfully) no Exynos version in sight.

It’s not a regular Snapdragon chipset, mind you, as it’s a tuned up variation of Qualcomm’s latest pride and glory dubbed “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”. It is ever so slightly faster than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which could be just enough to make it out-maneuver the competition.









In terms of storage, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB. It’s not possible to expand the available storage via a microSD card slot, so choose wisely.



