Samsung cancels the Galaxy S22 FE release, but there will be an S23 FE





This only jibes with previous rumors that a Galaxy S22 FE release is looking less and less likely as there was no sign of an SM-S900 device in Samsung's pipeline while if the world's biggest phone maker planned to release one, it should have already been in development with model numbers, software strings, and everything.





Samsung has stopped the Galaxy S22 FE development





The reason for cancelling the 2022 Galaxy FE series is not on account of the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE was launched later than usual and arrived in January this year, but rather chip shortages, tip industry insiders.





8.3 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Good Fast performance

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

Excellent camera performance

Lightweight construction

One of few dual SIM phones in the US The Bad Priced very close to flagship models

Plastic construction might disappoint some

No microSD, no headphone jack

Thermal throttling is an issue









Initially, Samsung planned to produce 3 million Galaxy S22 FE units as the Fan Edition series is traditionally very well received by the market. Its bread-and-butter Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, is enjoying unmatched attention as a direct heir of Samsung's Note line, fusing an S-line flagship with an S Pen stylus silo for the first time.





Samsung has sold more than 10 million Galaxy S22 Ultra units so far, and counting, so it needs every high-end phone chip it can get its hands on, now that it has decided to mostly use Snapdragon instead of Exynos chipsets





There will be a Galaxy S23 FE release, though





Thus, the three million processors that were supposed to go to the Galaxy S22 FE will now land into the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead and the more Samsung thought about it, the more sense it made to boost production of its most profitable phone that people are showing the most interest in, moreso that it now has a FE-series phone released in 2022 for its hardcore Fan Edition fans to enjoy.





The move would likely also explain the rumors that Samsung has been shopping around for other processor vendors, like Android's most popular chipsets from MediaTek , both for the Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23 series, ultimately deciding to stick with Snapdragon and cancel the S22 FE instead.





Fret not, however, as Samsung hasn't completely given up on the Fan Edition series. It will simply postpone the 3 million units planned for the Galaxy S22 FE release towards a Galaxy S23 FE launch next year, claims the report, hoping that the chip shortages of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or, most likely, Gen 2) will be resolved by then.