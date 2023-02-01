Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus: Cleaner design, bigger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The two phones also share Wireless PowerShare support. PowerShare is all about convenience, as it means you can plop your Samsung Galaxy Buds or smartwatch on the back of your Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, and the phone will serve as a wireless charger for your accessories.

Lastly on the topic of batteries and charging – we don't get a charger in the box, as has become the norm with the biggest smartphone brands nowadays, but hey, at least we still get a charging cable. That's something, right?But now let's get into what's become the main topic of every modern flagship smartphone – the camera. Both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ have triple cameras on the back, and those share the same specs:That main camera is definitely no slouch at 50MP, and for when the need to take a wider shot pops up we have a 12MP ultra wide camera with a field of view of 120 degrees. On top of that, if you ever need to zoom in on a distant subject or landscape, there's a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, just like last year.









Interested? Pre-orders are open, shipping starts soon, prices are unsurprising



Check out all of the notable Galaxy S23 camera features in greater detail here Let's get on to prices, storage options and release dates. The Galaxy S23 series is now available for pre-order , and shipping starts on February 17.Note that those prices will go up if you choose higher storage options. Also, we still have a few regional spec differences, as usual. For example, we noticed a UK Galaxy S23 Ultra model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which does not appear in the US, at least for now.Let us know what you think about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ in the comments section below. Are you excited to get one, or will you skip the upgrade this year?After all, we get faster processors, bigger batteries, a more minimalist design, on top of those improved cameras. It's not exactly a small upgrade, like the S22 arguably was. But hey, again, let us know what you think!

Obviously that's not as impressive as the monster 10x zoom on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but still, 3x zoom is not a small amount, and can make all the difference in certain situations.But what's probably the most exciting and futureproof camera upgrade is that every phone in the Galaxy S23 line-up is now capable of recording 8K video at 30FPS (frames-per-second), which is smoother than before. And Samsung is beating its main competitor, Apple to the punch, because iPhones don't have any 8K video recording yet.To be fair, most people don't even have 8K screens right now, which would be why we don't see a lot of 8K videos on YouTube or anywhere just yet, but hey – again – this is some great, early futureproofing. 8K 30FPS today, maybe 8K 60FPS next year?In addition, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus can obviously also film in lower resolutions which take less storage space, such as 4K at 60FPS, and FHD at 120FPS. There's even a 960FPS super slow motion video recording mode for the creatives out there, looking to try something different!Speaking of camera features, Samsung is banking on improved night mode ("Advanced Nightography"), and from what we've seen so far, it is very impressive. Say you're taking some pictures of your friends at night – well, normally those would come out a grainy dark mess with barely distinct human figures in it, but as it seems, that improved night mode can turn nights into days, almost.