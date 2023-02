Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus: Cleaner design, bigger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate





Yay, no more Exynos processors in Europe! Everyone gets the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2!





More good news – bigger batteries and faster charging

Fans of flat phones will be happy to know that both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have flat screens and flat backs, with only their metal frame being ever so slightly curved.And, for those mindful of durability, we're happy to report that the phones have IP68 water resistance, just like their predecessors. This means they have been tested to survive in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to half an hour, so a light rain shouldn't bother them. IP68 also entails dust, dirt and sand resistance, although as always, Samsung (like most brands) advises not to use the phones on beaches and pools nonetheless.In terms of weight, the Galaxy S23 is obviously smaller and lighter at 168 grams (5.92 oz), while the bigger S23 Plus, which also packs a heavier battery, weighs 196 grams (6.91 oz).On the front, the smaller, base Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch screen with very small, symmetrical black bezels, while the S23 Plus, like its name suggests, has a slightly bigger screen at 6.6-inches. And yes, those are the same sizes as last year, so S22 users should feel right at home with the new S23.Both models' screens are using Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, sport a FHD+ resolution, and perhaps most notably – variable refresh rate from 48, up to 120Hz. So, we have a 120Hz refresh rate on both phones!Gamers may be interested to know that they can even activate a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate mode for a super responsive experience.The Galaxy S23 screens are also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is the newest Gorilla Glass, and supposedly survives cracks and scratches like a champ, but we'll probably see if that's true soon enough.As we've come to expect, the displays still have a selfie camera hole punch at the top center, meaning we don't get any fancy under-display cameras just yet, but hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it!On the inside, all phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and even better – this time there'll be no Exynos models in some regions.No matter where you are, your S23 phone will be powered by the same flagship Snapdragon chip, which wasn't the case before. For example, in Europe Samsung's flagships traditionally ship with Exynos processors, but again – that won't be the case this time around.Now, that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (which is also a 5G chip, of course) bodes well for those powerful multitasking features we get on Samsung flagships, such as split screen multitasking, windowed apps, and my favorite – the desktop mode called Samsung DeX.Both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are also packing 8GB of RAM, which helps with keeping more apps open in the background.On the software side, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus come with Android 13 out the box, with Samsung's One UI 5.1 on top. That's the one that brings a distinct Samsung Android experience, with all of the extra multitasking features we mentioned just now, plus the built-in apps like Samsung's own Internet browser, Samsung Notes, and the Galaxy app store. Of course, you don't have to use any of those, as the Google Play Store, and all the third-party apps you may already be accustomed to, are available at your disposal too.On the battery front, the Galaxy S23 is sporting a 3,900 mAh battery, while the S23 Plus – a 4,700 mAh one. Those are both slightly bigger than what we got with the previous generation, so that's some good news for people who appreciate that longer battery life. Stay tuned for our full reviews, where we'll test just how much extra battery life that increase gets us.Speaking of the battery – the charging speeds are one thing that differs between the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus.The Galaxy S23 has slower 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S23 Plus has support for faster 45W wired charging. Both phones also have Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, but we're yet to confirm whether this means 10W or 15W wireless charging speeds.