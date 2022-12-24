Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300

After many alleged delays, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in early January and there has been a lot of uncertainty about its successor so far, with the most recent reports casting doubt on its existence. The Galaxy S22 FE may not be dead though as a fresh rumor says that it's coming soon.





Plot twist: Samsung was quietly working on the S22 FE





Budding leaker @OreXda has said that we should expect to see the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds 2 Live soon and the rumor has been backed by known tipster Dohyun Kim.













All those rumors are starting to make sense now. @RGcloudS , who is also a new leaker, tweeted yesterday that the S22 FE would replace the Galaxy A74. They also said that the phone would be fueled by the Exynos 2300 and would rock a 108MP sensor.





This would be a big step up from the Galaxy S21 FE which has a 12MP main sensor and could help the S22 FE become one of the best camera phones of 2023.









RGcloudS also implied that the Galaxy S22 FE would cost about the same as the A73, which was only launched in few countries with a price of around $500. For reference, the Galaxy S21 FE had a starting price of $700.





It's best to take these leaks with a heavy helping of salt as we haven't seen a single concrete leak about the Galaxy S22 FE so far and we all know that Samsung isn't the best at keeping secrets.