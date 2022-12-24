Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung Android
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300
After many alleged delays, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in early January and there has been a lot of uncertainty about its successor so far, with the most recent reports casting doubt on its existence. The Galaxy S22 FE may not be dead though as a fresh rumor says that it's coming soon.

In March, rumors started swirling around that the S22 FE would be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Later rumors said that the device had been canceled and a lack of leaks also implied that Samsung wasn't working on the phone. 

Plot twist: Samsung was quietly working on the S22 FE


Budding leaker @OreXda has said that we should expect to see the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds 2 Live soon and the rumor has been backed by known tipster Dohyun Kim.


It was reported a few days back that Samsung may ax the mid-tier Galaxy A7x series and there wouldn't be a Galaxy A74. Separately, there was chatter that although Samsung was working on the Exynos 2300 chipset, it wouldn't power the Galaxy S23 range.

All those rumors are starting to make sense now. @RGcloudS, who is also a new leaker, tweeted yesterday that the S22 FE would replace the Galaxy A74. They also said that the phone would be fueled by the Exynos 2300 and would rock a 108MP sensor. 

This would be a big step up from the Galaxy S21 FE which has a 12MP main sensor and could help the S22 FE become one of the best camera phones of 2023.


RGcloudS also implied that the Galaxy S22 FE would cost about the same as the A73, which was only launched in few countries with a price of around $500. For reference, the Galaxy S21 FE had a starting price of $700.

It's best to take these leaks with a heavy helping of salt as we haven't seen a single concrete leak about the Galaxy S22 FE so far and we all know that Samsung isn't the best at keeping secrets.
