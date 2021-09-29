The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now

The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now4
A significant disadvantage over the Galaxy S21
Of course, the S22's predecessor comes with a slightly larger 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, and alongside a presumably more frugal processor, that reduced screen real estate might allow Samsung's next big (compact) thing to largely retain this year's endurance scores.
Still, a real-life downgrade of sorts seems pretty much inevitable, which is made even more disappointing by the fact that the S21 already trails behind its big brothers in our comprehensive battery endurance tests. By no means poor, that particular handset's decent battery life could enter a decidedly mediocre territory on the Galaxy S22, which is just not acceptable for a "premium" device likely to start at well over $700 in early 2022.
Many direct S22 rivals come with considerably heftier batteries, mind you, including the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9, 6-inch Google Pixel 5, and soon enough, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, and while Apple can often do wonders with way lower numbers than 3,700mAh, something tells us Samsung will not be able to keep up with last year's iPhone 12, let alone this year's iPhone 13, the latter of which "settles" for a 3,240mAh juicer.
Well, at least we have the S22 Ultra to look forward to
Whether Samsung will opt for that straightforward name or go the unexpected Note 22 Ultra route, the upcoming S Pen-wielding beast is still expected to pack a fittingly beastly 5,000mAh battery. That would be unchanged from the S21 Ultra, which falls in line with a recent rumor calling for an unchanged (more or less) weight number as well.
The Galaxy S22+ (or S22 Pro) should weigh a few grams less than the S21+ while also sporting a smaller 6.55-inch display and a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The resulting endurance scores could be more or less similar to the 6.7-inch S21 Plus, which doesn't make us particularly excited for that "Pro" model either.
With a stylus likely to be included as standard on its large body this time around, as well as a primary 108MP shooter joined by no less than three different 12MP cameras on its back and blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) looks positively dreamy on paper... as long as you can live with that truly bizarre imaging arrangement.
If not or if you don't think you will be able to afford that absolute monster, the "Galaxy S22 Pro" should support 45W charging speeds as well while making do with a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a slightly humbler 50MP lens.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (34 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-