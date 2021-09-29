Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Samsung Android

The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
4
The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now
Samsung may have a whole bunch of... interesting changes in the works for its next "mainstream" high-end smartphone trio, but while we're not entirely certain how to feel about the possible rebranding of a direct Galaxy S21 Ultra sequel to Note 22 Ultra, the camera bump on the back of the 6.8-inch giant is (understandably) guaranteed to stir controversy if real. 

Then you have the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22/Note 22 family, which doesn't sound very impressive either, at least based on credible information revealed by two different sources over the last few weeks. A third source is now corroborating the less-than-stellar rumored cell size of the "regular" S22 version, and although nothing's official until Samsung makes it so, we simply don't see how the 3,700mAh number could prove inaccurate at this point.

A significant disadvantage over the Galaxy S21


Yes, the 6.1-inch or so Galaxy S22 5G looks bound to carry a rated battery capacity of 3,590mAh and a "typical" (aka advertised) capacity of 3,700mAh after the latest Safety Korea certification, dropping from 3,880 and 4,000mAh respectively on the early 2021-released S21 5G.

Of course, the S22's predecessor comes with a slightly larger 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, and alongside a presumably more frugal processor, that reduced screen real estate might allow Samsung's next big (compact) thing to largely retain this year's endurance scores.


Still, a real-life downgrade of sorts seems pretty much inevitable, which is made even more disappointing by the fact that the S21 already trails behind its big brothers in our comprehensive battery endurance tests. By no means poor, that particular handset's decent battery life could enter a decidedly mediocre territory on the Galaxy S22, which is just not acceptable for a "premium" device likely to start at well over $700 in early 2022. 

Many direct S22 rivals come with considerably heftier batteries, mind you, including the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9, 6-inch Google Pixel 5, and soon enough, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, and while Apple can often do wonders with way lower numbers than 3,700mAh, something tells us Samsung will not be able to keep up with last year's iPhone 12, let alone this year's iPhone 13, the latter of which "settles" for a 3,240mAh juicer.

Keep in mind that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 managed to stay ahead of the Galaxy S21 in our battery life evaluations with an absolutely tiny 2,815mAh cell, which strongly suggests size doesn't really matter... on iOS.

Well, at least we have the S22 Ultra to look forward to


Whether Samsung will opt for that straightforward name or go the unexpected Note 22 Ultra route, the upcoming S Pen-wielding beast is still expected to pack a fittingly beastly 5,000mAh battery. That would be unchanged from the S21 Ultra, which falls in line with a recent rumor calling for an unchanged (more or less) weight number as well.

The Galaxy S22+ (or S22 Pro) should weigh a few grams less than the S21+ while also sporting a smaller 6.55-inch display and a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The resulting endurance scores could be more or less similar to the 6.7-inch S21 Plus, which doesn't make us particularly excited for that "Pro" model either.


With a stylus likely to be included as standard on its large body this time around, as well as a primary 108MP shooter joined by no less than three different 12MP cameras on its back and blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) looks positively dreamy on paper... as long as you can live with that truly bizarre imaging arrangement.

If not or if you don't think you will be able to afford that absolute monster, the "Galaxy S22 Pro" should support 45W charging speeds as well while making do with a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a slightly humbler 50MP lens.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (34 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Hi and Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 14 Max to replace Apple’s biggest small mistake - but why?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Hi and Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 14 Max to replace Apple’s biggest small mistake - but why?
Apple and Samsung Display no longer working together on 2022 10.9-inch OLED iPad
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple and Samsung Display no longer working together on 2022 10.9-inch OLED iPad
SuperEQ headphones: affordable active noise-cancelation and fresh style
by OneOdio,  0
SuperEQ headphones: affordable active noise-cancelation and fresh style
Apple has been ignoring security flaws, and the bounty hunters who found them
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
Apple has been ignoring security flaws, and the bounty hunters who found them
Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers
Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
-$100
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless