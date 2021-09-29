The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now

if





Then you have the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22/Note 22 family, which doesn't sound very impressive either, at least based on credible information revealed by two different sources over the last few weeks. A third source is now corroborating the less-than-stellar rumored cell size of the "regular" S22 version , and although nothing's official until Samsung makes it so, we simply don't see how the 3,700mAh number could prove inaccurate at this point.

A significant disadvantage over the Galaxy S21

















Still, a real-life downgrade of sorts seems pretty much inevitable, which is made even more disappointing by the fact that the S21 already trails behind its big brothers in our comprehensive battery endurance tests. By no means poor, that particular handset's decent battery life could enter a decidedly mediocre territory on the Galaxy S22 , which is just not acceptable for a "premium" device likely to start at well over $700 in early 2022.









Keep in mind that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 managed to stay ahead of the Galaxy S21 in our battery life evaluations with an absolutely tiny 2,815mAh cell, which strongly suggests size doesn't really matter... on iOS.

Well, at least we have the S22 Ultra to look forward to





Whether Samsung will opt for that straightforward name or go the unexpected Note 22 Ultra route, the upcoming S Pen-wielding beast is still expected to pack a fittingly beastly 5,000mAh battery. That would be unchanged from the S21 Ultra , which falls in line with a recent rumor calling for an unchanged (more or less) weight number as well.





The Galaxy S22+ (or S22 Pro) should weigh a few grams less than the S21+ while also sporting a smaller 6.55-inch display and a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The resulting endurance scores could be more or less similar to the 6.7-inch S21 Plus , which doesn't make us particularly excited for that "Pro" model either.









With a stylus likely to be included as standard on its large body this time around, as well as a primary 108MP shooter joined by no less than three different 12MP cameras on its back and blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note 22 Ultra) looks positively dreamy on paper... as long as you can live with that truly bizarre imaging arrangement





If not or if you don't think you will be able to afford that absolute monster, the "Galaxy S22 Pro" should support 45W charging speeds as well while making do with a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a slightly humbler 50MP lens.

