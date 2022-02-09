 Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra rumor could disappoint some power users - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra rumor could disappoint some power users

Anam Hamid
By
2
Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra rumor could disappoint some power users
Although there are a few hours left until the Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event, leaks are still pouring in. Earlier today, we saw a hands-on image of the Burgundy Red version of the highest-end variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and a prior rumor claimed that only the Ultra model will get 45W fast charging, and the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will stick with 25W charging. And now, a leaker has delivered unwelcome news about S22 Ultra's RAM options.

Samsung's 2019 Galaxy S10 Plus offered a 1TB storage option but unfortunately for power users, the company never released another 1TB phone. Earlier it was believed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be available in three RAM and internal memory combinations: 8GB and 128GB, 12GB and 256GB, and 12GB and 512GB. Later on, rumors about a 1TB model started making rounds and the chatter picked up steam after some reliable insiders corroborated the news.

Recent reports had suggested that the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra model would at least be available in South Korea, China, and Europe and there were speculations that this version will come with 16GB of RAM.

Respected leaker Roland Quandt has now poured gasoline over that speculation. He doesn't expect any version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to have 16GB of RAM, including the rumored 1TB model. This is bound to disappoint some segment of consumers, but at the end of the day, 16GB would be excessive for most users. Samsung did release a 16GB version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you are wondering, and other options also exist in the market, including some gaming phones.

There are still plenty of things to look forward to, such as a boxy design and built-in S Pen. The phone will likely be powered by a 4nm processor - either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the in-house Exynos 2200 which features AMD graphics - and an improved camera system.

Would that be enough to make it the best phone of 2022 and outshine the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which by the way also come in a 1TB storage option? We shall find out very soon.

