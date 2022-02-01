Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations

Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations2
What's in the Galaxy S22 box?
- Galaxy S22/S22+/S22 Ultra
- USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable
- Documentation
- Sim ejector tool
- Samsung S Pen (only for Galaxy S22 Ultra model)
What's not in the Galaxy S22 box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- USB-C to headphone jack adapter
- Case
It is hard to say the contents of the Galaxy S22’s box are a surprise. The Galaxy S21 series was the first flagship phone from Samsung to launch without a charger inside the box, and it was highly unlikely that this year the company would change its mind. Like it or not, this is the new standard now, and we can expect it to stay this way for the near future.
As for the infamous but now normal absence of a charger in the box, Samsung is selling its own 45W USB-C charging block, which you can buy separately. Although, keep in mind that your current charger would also do the job, even if it’s not 45W. Yes, it would be slower, but in case you don’t need extra speed, this way, your phone’s battery would stay healthy for longer.
