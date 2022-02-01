 Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations - PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations
Happy February, folks! We have finally entered the month which we expect to bring us Samsung's next flagship phone, namely the Galaxy S22 series. If you are excited about this launch as much as we are, then you might also enjoy some of the following articles:


Quite recently, one of the most respected and well-known leakers in the industry, Evan Blass, shared alleged photos of the upcoming Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. Among those images, there are some that show the supposed contents inside each model's box.

What's in the Galaxy S22 box?



  • Galaxy S22/S22+/S22 Ultra
  • USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable
  • Documentation
  • Sim ejector tool
  • Samsung S Pen (only for Galaxy S22 Ultra model)

What's not in the Galaxy S22 box?


  • Power adapter
  • Headphones
  • USB-C to headphone jack adapter
  • Case

It is hard to say the contents of the Galaxy S22’s box are a surprise. The Galaxy S21 series was the first flagship phone from Samsung to launch without a charger inside the box, and it was highly unlikely that this year the company would change its mind. Like it or not, this is the new standard now, and we can expect it to stay this way for the near future.

Thankfully, Samsung is not making any compromises regarding its most high-end phone model—the Galaxy S22 Ultra. From what the leaked images show, it would be safe to assume that buyers of the alleged Galaxy Note successor will get the Samsung S Pen included in the box.

As for the infamous but now normal absence of a charger in the box, Samsung is selling its own 45W USB-C charging block, which you can buy separately. Although, keep in mind that your current charger would also do the job, even if it’s not 45W. Yes, it would be slower, but in case you don’t need extra speed, this way, your phone’s battery would stay healthy for longer.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (101 updates)

