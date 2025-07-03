Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Apple's plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius

A new MacBook is in the making, and it sounds awesome.

Apple Processors Editorials iPhone Laptops
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
M4 MacBook Pro
The MacBook was once the subject of ridicule across the tech sphere. Underpowered, low RAM, and expensive just because of the brand name, tech enthusiasts and many consumers alike disliked Apple laptops. I should know, I was one of them. Windows supremacy all the way, right?

Not quite.

The MacBook is excellent now


MacBook Pro is excellent, Apple Intelligence not so much. | Video credit — Apple

Everything changed for the MacBook when Apple silicon introduced the M-series chips. These chips, compared to the Intel processors being used before, were so much better that it wasn’t even funny. Battery life skyrocketed on the MacBook, it stopped overheating, and everything just worked so much faster.

The current MacBook Air is, in my opinion, the perfect work and study laptop in the world. Not only is its chassis stunning, its display fantastic, and its battery life extremely long, it also has no fans. Never in my life did I imagine such a powerful laptop running completely silently, and yet here we are.

But the MacBook still has a problem: it’s too expensive for a lot of people. Even the Air models cost a lot more than a mid-range Windows laptop. The aluminum chassis, the fantastic display and speakers, and the M-series chip inside drive the sticker price up.

So imagine my surprise when I learned that Apple is considering making a MacBook with an iPhone chip inside. Has the company finally realized that budget products sell well too? That it doesn’t have to market itself as a premium brand after the iPhone 16e outsold its predecessor.

If the company has put two and two together, then we might be about to see a MacBook that outsells even the MacBook Air and Pro.

A more affordable option




Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that this new MacBook model will likely have a 13-inch display, the A18 Pro chip, and the following color options:

  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Pink
  • Yellow

Opting for the smaller display size of the MacBook Air reduces manufacturing costs. The A18 Pro chip will be less expensive to use as well, because by that time the A19 or even the A20 series will be out. Lastly, the brighter color options indicate that this might be marketed towards students, and may even have a cheaper plastic shell.

If it can still provide the quintessential Apple experience, then a plastic chassis or a lower resolution display shouldn’t matter. I genuinely think that this thing has a chance to be a massive hit with people who can’t fork over the cash for an Air or Pro model.

Windows laptops will finally have real competition from macOS in the lower price segments. I know that I’d have a hard time going for a Windows laptop if I could get a fan-less MacBook instead. Unless, of course, I also planned to play games on the laptop. But it’s not like a Windows laptop at that budget would run much anyway.

Can an A18 run a laptop?


A phone chip on a laptop? More possible than you think. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
A phone chip on a laptop? More possible than you think. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Now, some of you may be thinking that there’s no way that a phone chip could power a laptop. I think there is, quite easily, in fact. The current A-series chips are crazy powerful: like “run modern console video games on a phone” levels of powerful.

If we’re talking about the A18 Pro specifically, then it’s approximately just as powerful as the M1 chip that kickstarted the MacBook’s renaissance. It even performs better than the M1 in some areas, like graphics. There is no doubt in my mind that this chip can run a MacBook, and run it well.

If Apple goes through with this plan — and it seems like it already has — then this MacBook will become the go-to laptop recommendation for a lot of people. The excellent battery life and efficiency of macOS alongside the power of an M1 chip for a much more affordable price? Yes. Please.

Even now, I see Apple users on online forums recommending a used M1 MacBook to people on a tight budget. This will just be that, but newer. Apple has a potential cash cow on its hands, and it needs to not fumble it.

