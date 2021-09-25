Take a look at the compact Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 will be Samsung's smallest flagship in years





Those bezels and the small screen mean that Samsung's Galaxy S22 will be one of the most compact flagships in recent years. In fact, it's only a few millimeters taller than the Galaxy S10e that launched in 2019.





Here's how the Galaxy S22 dimensions compare to recent Samsung flagships:





Galaxy S21 — 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm

Galaxy S20 — 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Galaxy S10 — 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm

Galaxy S22 — 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm

Galaxy S10e — 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm



The move towards an even more compact smartphone could be interpreted as a risky one, however. Apple tried to conquer the smartphone world with its compact iPhone 12 mini last year but failed miserably . Granted, the iPhone 12 mini is a much smaller phone (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm), but the overall consensus is that compact smartphones no longer sell.





The size difference between the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 isn't that drastic though, so maybe Samsung will be the one to find that sweet spot for small devices.