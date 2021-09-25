Notification Center

Samsung Android

Take a look at the compact Samsung Galaxy S22

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Take a look at the compact Samsung Galaxy S22
Following the recent Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks, next year’s Galaxy S22 lineup is complete with the latest renders of the base Galaxy S22 model that arrive courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Uniform bezels will also be available on the vanilla Galaxy S22


The vanilla Galaxy S22 looks a lot like a refined Galaxy S21 and that’s far from a bad thing. Making an appearance for the second consecutive year is Samsung’s latest camera bump design.

It used to be an extension of the metal frame, yet now Samsung is going with a slightly different solution that maintains the visual look but separates the two. That should make things easier (and cheaper) during the manufacturing stage.

Sitting inside is a triple-camera setup that’s rumored to include three 12-megapixel sensors acting as the wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto zoom cameras. There’s also an LED flash, although it’s positioned next to the bump instead of inside.

The rest of the Galaxy S22 is exactly as you’d expect nowadays. It’s adorned by a punch-hole display measuring in at around 6-inches and, for the first time ever on a Samsung, the beneficiary of completely uniform bezels.

The latter is no mean feat. The only smartphone manufacturers to have produced devices with uniform bezels are Apple and Google, and their implementations were a little thicker, making Samsung’s implementation all that more impressive.

The Galaxy S22 will be Samsung's smallest flagship in years


Those bezels and the small screen mean that Samsung's Galaxy S22 will be one of the most compact flagships in recent years. In fact, it's only a few millimeters taller than the Galaxy S10e that launched in 2019. 

Here's how the Galaxy S22 dimensions compare to recent Samsung flagships: 

  • Galaxy S21 — 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm
  • Galaxy S20 — 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
  • Galaxy S10 — 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm
  • Galaxy S22 — 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm
  • Galaxy S10e — 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm

The move towards an even more compact smartphone could be interpreted as a risky one, however. Apple tried to conquer the smartphone world with its compact iPhone 12 mini last year but failed miserably. Granted, the iPhone 12 mini is a much smaller phone (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm), but the overall consensus is that compact smartphones no longer sell. 

The size difference between the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 isn't that drastic though, so maybe Samsung will be the one to find that sweet spot for small devices. 

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (31 updates)

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
