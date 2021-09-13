Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come0
The alleged Exynos 2200 just got benchmarked again, reportedly running on a Galaxy S22 prototype, according to MySmartPrice, and the score is not too shabby even in that non-final version, previewing what may be to come with Samsung's new chipset.
Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 benchmark scores
When it comes to the Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888 scores, though, the new Samsung chipset wins by a larger margin as Qualcomm's processor is clocked at a comparable level. There will be a new, Snapdragon 898 processor in the Galaxy S22, though, so that Exynos 2200 advantage might be moot by then.
Needless to say, pure synthetic benchmarks are only a part of the equation, and sustained performance, as well as throttling under pressure are the ultimate criteria to look at. In the case of the Exynos 2200-laden Galaxy S22, we will also be very, very interested to parse the pure graphics subsystem scores, AMD mRDNA GPU and all that.