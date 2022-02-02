Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations

Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations7
The option to expand the storage on your Galaxy phone was a feature that many fans appreciated about their devices, as Samsung was one of the few companies which still offered it on a flagship. Therefore, after removing the microSD card slot, the negative feedback that followed came as no surprise.
On February 9, 2022, Samsung will be holding its 2022 Samsung Unpacked event of the year, when it is expected to announce the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Much about these phones have already leaked online, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. But, what about the return of the microSD card slot?
Will the Galaxy S22 have expandable storage?
No, the Galaxy S22 series most probably won’t include a expandable storage in the form of a microSD card slot, or any other form for that matter. There are no signs from the latest leaks, and reports stating that the S22 will get the feature.
The hope here was that at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra would include expandable storage, but alas, it seems even that is unlikely. That said, we won’t know for sure until launch day, so there is still some small room for hope.
Does the Galaxy S22 need an microSD card slot?
We are at a point where storage on phones can be as much as, or even more than that of a laptop. The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, are both expected to come in 1TB versions, albeit with an equally hefty price tag of $1,100 and $1,400, respectively (yes, they are more expensive than the Galaxy S21 lineup).
However, that high price for the larger storage versions is one of the reasons an expandable one can be preferable. After all, it is usually cheaper to buy a separate microSD card than to buy a phone that has 1TB of internal storage. What’s more, it can be more practical and convenient, as it is easy to switch between more than one microSD card and to transfer files from it to a computer.
The last phones that Samsung released featuring a microSD card slot were the Galaxy S20 series. However, after removing it last year, the chances of a big tech company such as Samsung going back on such a major decision are quite slim, to say the least.
