 Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung

Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
7
Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot
When Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 series in 2021, it made the controversial decision of removing the microSD card slot. That’s even including the fully specced out, top of the line Galaxy S21 Ultra model.

The option to expand the storage on your Galaxy phone was a feature that many fans appreciated about their devices, as Samsung was one of the few companies which still offered it on a flagship. Therefore, after removing the microSD card slot, the negative feedback that followed came as no surprise.

On February 9, 2022, Samsung will be holding its 2022 Samsung Unpacked event of the year, when it is expected to announce the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Much about these phones have already leaked online, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. But, what about the return of the microSD card slot?

Will the Galaxy S22 have expandable storage?


No, the Galaxy S22 series most probably won’t include a expandable storage in the form of a microSD card slot, or any other form for that matter. There are no signs from the latest leaks, and reports stating that the S22 will get the feature.

The hope here was that at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra would include expandable storage, but alas, it seems even that is unlikely. That said, we won’t know for sure until launch day, so there is still some small room for hope.

Does the Galaxy S22 need an microSD card slot?


We are at a point where storage on phones can be as much as, or even more than that of a laptop. The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, are both expected to come in 1TB versions, albeit with an equally hefty price tag of $1,100 and $1,400, respectively (yes, they are more expensive than the Galaxy S21 lineup).

However, that high price for the larger storage versions is one of the reasons an expandable one can be preferable. After all, it is usually cheaper to buy a separate microSD card than to buy a phone that has 1TB of internal storage. What’s more, it can be more practical and convenient, as it is easy to switch between more than one microSD card and to transfer files from it to a computer.

The last phones that Samsung released featuring a microSD card slot were the Galaxy S20 series. However, after removing it last year, the chances of a big tech company such as Samsung going back on such a major decision are quite slim, to say the least.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (104 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
YouTube Picture-in-Picture coming to non-Premium iPhone users... sooner or later?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
YouTube Picture-in-Picture coming to non-Premium iPhone users... sooner or later?
Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)
-$50
Poll: Will you be upgrading to a Samsung Galaxy S22?
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Poll: Will you be upgrading to a Samsung Galaxy S22?
Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals
-$50
The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance seems nearly identical
by Daniel Petrov,  3
The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance seems nearly identical
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless