Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump





Replacing it is a weird new P-shaped bump that houses four cameras, a laser autofocus system, and an LED flash. Hemmerstoffer didn’t have any specifications to share, but previous camera leaks have detailed the internals.

As things stand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to include a 108-megapixel main camera coupled with three more 12-megapixel sensors acting as the ultra-wide, 3x telephoto, and 10x periscope shooters respectively. Each of those cameras allegedly supports optical image stabilization (OIS) as standard and Samsung is expected to throw in a 40-megapixel front-facing camera too for the selfie fanatics out there.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be a worthy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra successor

Arguably the most exciting part of this Galaxy S22 Ultra leak is what lies on the bottom of the phone — a dedicated S Pen slot, something that until now has remained a Galaxy Note exclusive. The feature will undoubtedly be a welcome addition, and it gives loyal Samsung customers a true successor to the





Built-in S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra also builds on Samsung’s commitments this year. It added S Pen support to the Arguably the most exciting part of this Galaxy S22 Ultra leak is what lies on the bottom of the phone — a dedicated S Pen slot, something that until now has remained a Galaxy Note exclusive. The feature will undoubtedly be a welcome addition, and it gives loyal Samsung customers a true successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , which was originally released in August 2020.Built-in S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra also builds on Samsung’s commitments this year. It added S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and released dedicated cases capable of carrying the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supports the stylus, with Samsung again releasing dedicated cases. None of this year’s efforts matched the seamless integration of a built-in S Pen on the Galaxy Note line, though.