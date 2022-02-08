These last-minute Samsung Galaxy S22 series leaks are all about charging





That's definitely something that hasn't been leaked before, and on a somewhat related note, the (wired) charging speeds supported by the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, which have been discussed many times in the past, are finally etched in stone (allegedly) in the eleventh hour.

Big upgrades tipped for the S22 Ultra AND the S22+





A lot of confusion has floated around the individual charging specs of the three main Galaxy S22 family members in the last few months, and the (almost) always reliable Roland Quandt only added to that confusion earlier today by claiming Samsung's marketing material was "clearly stating " 45W support for the Ultra and a 25W cap on both the "regular" and Plus variants.

















The 45W top charging speeds of the S22+ and S22 Ultra and the 25W capabilities of the S22 are here to make those spec sheets leaked by the same Roland Quandt truly complete, representing a (partial) upgrade over the 25W offered across the board by last year's Galaxy S21 family.





A big step forward for both the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra (and, curiously enough, a return to the S20 Ultra's capabilities), 45W technology will definitely not bring Samsung's latest flagships on par with the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Motorola Edge X30, or Xiaomi 12 Pro, which are capable of going up to anywhere between 68 and 120-watt (!!!) speeds.

Samsung's need for speed goes wireless













That's not the case for the upcoming EP-P2400 and EP-P5400, both of which are depicted today in black and white colors and both of which are expected to support 15W wireless charging, at least as far as Galaxy S22 phones are concerned, as well as the S21 and Note 20 series.





It goes without saying that you'll have to buy your new wireless charger pad or wireless charger duo pad separately from your new handset, which won't even come with a good old fashioned power brick included as standard.









Unfortunately, the retail prices of these exciting accessories are up in the air for the time being, but given that the 9W EP-P1300 wireless charger "single" pad is sold at $39.99, you can expect to be charged (no pun intended) significantly more for an upgrade to 15W and a cool and surprisingly versatile new design.