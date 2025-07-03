iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
Apple’s has another privacy feature that definitely deserves the spotlight
iOS 26 will pause your video and audio if someone starts undressing on FaceTime. iOS 26 is one of the biggest updates iPhone users have received in recent history, and it’s not all because of the visual changes brought by the Liquid Glass design. During the WWDC 25 premiere of iOS 26, Apple announced numerous significant changes to key apps like Safari and Messages, but barely mentioned many quality-of-life updates.
One of the updates that wasn’t part of Apple’s keynote is FaceTime’s new ability to freeze the audio and video in a call if someone starts taking their clothes off. Initially meant as part of Apple’s children protection tools, that feature was discovered in the iOS 26 Developer Beta by the rather reputable leaker iDeviceHelp on X.
Child protection, now also for adultsAlong with the iOS 26 announcement, Apple shared information about the many new tools and updated features meant to help parents protect their children online. Communication Safety was one of the updated features, which includes nudity detection in FaceTime video calls and Shared Albums in Photos. That feature is supposed to be only active on child accounts.
However, it appears a similar feature is active for all iOS 26 Developer Beta users. Whenever FaceTime detects nudity during a video call, it freezes the audio and video of the call and shows the following warning screen:
To put it simply, Apple doesn’t know anything about your calls because the whole monitoring process happens on-device.
In my opinion, this is the type of feature that should get much more attention than it currently does. It’s probably the best way to utilize the processing power of an iPhone and a meaningful application for on-device machine learning.
Image credit - iDeviceHelp on X, collage by PhoneArena
Thankfully, there’s an option to resume the video and audio with one button or end the call. There’s no information about the circumstances under which the feature was discovered.
What about your privacy?Naturally, a feature that could detect nudity during a video call might raise some privacy concerns among users. However, Apple has a good explanation of how the current Communication Safety features work:
—Apple Support, April 2025
Communication Safety uses on-device machine learning to analyze photo and video attachments and determine if a photo or video appears to contain nudity. Because the photos and videos are analyzed on your child's device, Apple doesn't receive an indication that nudity was detected and doesn't get access to the photos or videos as a result.
