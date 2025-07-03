Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories

A leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . | Image by AndroidHeadlines





Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

For MagSafe, add a clear case





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have built-in MagSafe. Although there’s no information about the pricing, this version will likely be more expensive than the base clear case. Samsung’s clear case also has a version that replaces the grip with a ring of magnets. Their goal is to provide Qi2 support, and the renders might as well confirm that thewon’t have built-in MagSafe. Although there’s no information about the pricing, this version will likely be more expensive than the base clear case.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image credit—Android Headlines

Like its name suggests, the Silicon Ring case has a ring grip on the back. It looks more or less identical to the non-magnet clear case, and last year’s version was $39.99. Samsung may offer the Silicon Ring case in mint, coral, blue, and black colors, which match the rumored colors of the Flip 7 .



The return of the Kindsuit case

Samsung’s faux leather offering is the Kindsuit case, which may return for the Galaxy Flip 7 . That one will be offered in three colors – camel, taupe, and black. Last year, this was the most expensive case, retailing at $99. Like its name suggests, the Silicon Ring case has a ring grip on the back. It looks more or less identical to the non-magnet clear case, and last year’s version was $39.99. Samsung may offer the Silicon Ring case in mint, coral, blue, and black colors, which match the rumored colors of theSamsung’s faux leather offering is the Kindsuit case, which may return for the Galaxy. That one will be offered in three colors – camel, taupe, and black. Last year, this was the most expensive case, retailing at $99.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines



Recommended Stories

Lastly, Samsung could also provide an option for better protection of the bigger outer screen. The anti-reflective screen protector for the Flip 7 cover screen has a pill-shaped cutout for the camera and will ship with extra accessories for easier and better application.







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines



I think the accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 look great. However, it strikes me as odd to get Qi2 support only with a clear case. I’d expect Samsung to equip the priciest cases with every available feature, but the leak doesn’t mention anything about magnets on the Kindsuit cases.





Which Galaxy Z Flip 7 case would you get? Clear Case Clear Magnet Case Silicone Case Kindsuit Case Clear Case 0% Clear Magnet Case 50% Silicone Case 0% Kindsuit Case 50%





Otherwise, the accessories won’t surprise anyone, but that’s not the idea. The idea is to protect our phones and make them look more personalized.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer