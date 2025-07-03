Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
There are four cases and an anti-reflective screen protector for Samsung’s upcoming flip phone.
A leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
This year’s summer Galaxy Unpacked is coming July 9, and Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. We’ve already seen multiple leaks of the phones themselves, but a new leak has revealed all the accessories Samsung might offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
If the leak is accurate, Samsung’s flip foldable will launch with four cases and an anti-reflective screen protector. The cases are a Kindsuit case, a Silicon Ring case, and two types of Clear case. All of them look the same as the ones Samsung offered last year with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, except the new clear magnet case.
For MagSafe, add a clear case
The clear case doesn’t defy any expectations, and it has two simple parts that cover the upper and lower parts of the device. One of the versions features a ring-shaped grip on the lower half and resembles last year's silicone case.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines
Samsung’s clear case also has a version that replaces the grip with a ring of magnets. Their goal is to provide Qi2 support, and the renders might as well confirm that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have built-in MagSafe. Although there’s no information about the pricing, this version will likely be more expensive than the base clear case.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image credit—Android Headlines
Like its name suggests, the Silicon Ring case has a ring grip on the back. It looks more or less identical to the non-magnet clear case, and last year’s version was $39.99. Samsung may offer the Silicon Ring case in mint, coral, blue, and black colors, which match the rumored colors of the Flip 7.
The return of the Kindsuit case
Samsung’s faux leather offering is the Kindsuit case, which may return for the Galaxy Flip 7. That one will be offered in three colors – camel, taupe, and black. Last year, this was the most expensive case, retailing at $99.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines
Recommended Stories
Lastly, Samsung could also provide an option for better protection of the bigger outer screen. The anti-reflective screen protector for the Flip 7 cover screen has a pill-shaped cutout for the camera and will ship with extra accessories for easier and better application.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Images credit—Android Headlines
I think the accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 look great. However, it strikes me as odd to get Qi2 support only with a clear case. I’d expect Samsung to equip the priciest cases with every available feature, but the leak doesn’t mention anything about magnets on the Kindsuit cases.
Otherwise, the accessories won’t surprise anyone, but that’s not the idea. The idea is to protect our phones and make them look more personalized.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: