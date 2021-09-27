Here's how much each Galaxy S22 model will reportedly weigh

Here's how much each Galaxy S22 model will reportedly weigh1
The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be lighter than the S21 Ultra
Leaker Ice Universe reports that Samsung’s top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 Ultra, which rumors suggest may hit shelves as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, will weigh in at a considerable 228 grams.
For comparison purposes, the current-generation Galaxy S21 Ultra with mmWave tips the scales at 229 grams. The global variant without mmWave technology is a little lighter at 227 grams.
Placed next to similarly sized devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should slot in right in the middle. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs a hefty 240 grams, and the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to weigh 210 grams.
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also cutting down on weight
Moving on to the smaller and more affordable Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, it looks like these models will be a little lighter than their predecessors. That’s likely a consequence of their smaller form factors.
The source reports that the Galaxy S22 weighs in at 167 grams, down from 169 grams on the lightest Galaxy S21 model. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22+ will land at 195 grams compared to the 200 grams of the Galaxy S21+.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (33 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-