Samsung Android

Here's how much each Galaxy S22 model will reportedly weigh

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Despite being almost four months away from launch, the design of each Galaxy S22 model has already leaked, and now new information reveals how much each Samsung flagship will weigh.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be lighter than the S21 Ultra


Leaker Ice Universe reports that Samsung’s top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 Ultra, which rumors suggest may hit shelves as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, will weigh in at a considerable 228 grams.

It’s unclear whether that weight applies to the mmWave 5G model or the international version that only supports Sub-6GHz 5G networks. But either way, the difference between the two should be minimal.

For comparison purposes, the current-generation Galaxy S21 Ultra with mmWave tips the scales at 229 grams. The global variant without mmWave technology is a little lighter at 227 grams.

Placed next to similarly sized devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should slot in right in the middle. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs a hefty 240 grams, and the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to weigh 210 grams.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also cutting down on weight


Moving on to the smaller and more affordable Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, it looks like these models will be a little lighter than their predecessors. That’s likely a consequence of their smaller form factors.

The source reports that the Galaxy S22 weighs in at 167 grams, down from 169 grams on the lightest Galaxy S21 model. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22+ will land at 195 grams compared to the 200 grams of the Galaxy S21+.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (33 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

