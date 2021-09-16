Notification Center

Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery
Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 shipped with decently sized batteries on the inside, but for the next-generation Galaxy S22 model it seems that Samsung is planning a rather significant downgrade.

The Galaxy S22 might make do with a 3,700mAh battery


The folks over at GalaxyClub report that Samsung is planning to equip the base Galaxy S22 with a battery cell that offers a rated capacity of 3,590mAh. That means the typical (and advertised) capacity should be around 3,700mAh.

For reference, the battery inside the current-gen Galaxy S21 offers a rated capacity of 3,880mAh and an advertised capacity of 4,000mAh. In other words, the Galaxy S22 battery capacity could be around 7.5% lower than that of the Galaxy S21.

As revealed recently, Samsung is planning a similar downgrade on the larger Galaxy S22+ device. The Galaxy S21+ ships with a 4,800mAh cell, but next year’s flagship could make do with a 4,500mAh battery like the older Galaxy S20+.

There’s good news for Ultra-owners, though. Leaks suggest that Samsung will once again use a 5,000mAh battery inside its top-of-the-range smartphone, so there shouldn’t be any battery life issues for S22 Ultra users.

Presumably, the South Korean brand will be betting on efficiency gains to make up for the battery capacity differences in its two more affordable flagships. Some of that could come from the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898 chipsets, set to be built on improved 5-nanometer manufacturing processes that consume less power.

The 5G modems that Samsung uses are likely to be more efficient too, reducing the draw on battery. Alongside that, the Galaxy S22 series is likely to adopt Samsung’s new Eco 2 OLED display technology. That debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last month and consumes 25% less power than the previous display.

Completing the whole battery experience is likely to be much faster charging. Specifically, the latest rumors point to 45W fast charging on the Galaxy S22 lineup, up from 25W on the current models.

