Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 25, 2020, 7:30 AM

As if there weren't enough visual representations of the entire Galaxy S20 family already revealed well in advance of Samsung's big February 11 announcement event, several new batches of super-high-quality press renders made their way online in the last 24 hours or so thanks to essentially all of the industry's top insiders right now.

Evan Blass, better known by his legendary @evleaks alias, technically came a little late to this party, but in addition to confirming Samsung's next flagship redesign... for the umpteenth time, his latest photo dump includes a promotional image that divulges one of the few launch details not previously reported by other sources. We're talking about a sweet albeit unsurprising pre-order offer that's bound to disappoint some folks who may have been expecting certain gifts to be included with the upcoming ultra-high-end phones as standard.

Free Galaxy Buds+ but not permanently and not for everyone


If you've been following the mobile tech news and especially the rumor mill rumblings of the last few months, you probably already know Samsung intends to unveil the second edition of its relatively popular AirPods-rivaling true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S20 lineup in a couple of weeks.


You may also know these upgraded bad boys are called Galaxy Buds+, looking mighty similar to their forerunners while hiding plenty of improvements under the hood covering everything from general audio performance to call quality and especially battery life. Knowing Samsung, it probably doesn't come as a shocker that Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders are practically guaranteed to come with complimentary Galaxy Buds+ either.

After all, last year's S10 and S10+ were initially sold alongside free Galaxy Buds in certain markets too. Still, many people might have expected Samsung to step up its pre-order gifting game and bundle the new wireless headphones with all three S20 variants seeing as how the entry-level model is now just as curvy and "premium" as its siblings. But that's not happening, and the same goes for the (arguably unrealistic) hope that the Galaxy Buds+ could somehow find their way into the standard retail box of at least one Galaxy S20 version.

Instead, Max Weinbach, undoubtedly the most prolific S20 leaker in the world, claims the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be regularly sold at its "insane" price with just USB-C earbuds and a 25W charger in the box. So, yeah, apart from the Galaxy Buds+, it sounds like you'll have to shell out some extra cash for an optional 45W power brick too if you want to take full advantage of the S20 Ultra's amazing capabilities.

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pricing expectations


Apart from some people's innate ability to hope for the best in pretty much any given situation, those recent pricing rumors certainly played their role as well in leading many to expect Galaxy Buds+ included with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. That's because the largest and most impressive member of Samsung's impending high-end family is tipped to cost a whopping €1,379 on the old continent in a single 5G-capable variant.


Taxes notwithstanding, there's a good chance the 6.9-inch giant could fetch north of $1,300 in the US, so asking consumers to separately buy wireless earbuds and other accessories may not receive a very positive response. Then again, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to have a lot of great things going for it, from a 108MP primary rear camera to a massive 5,000mAh battery and a stainless steel frame, somewhat justifying that exorbitant expense.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20+ could start at around $1,000 in a 4G LTE-only variant, setting you back an extra Benjamin with 5G support in tow, and finally, the "regular" S20, which will essentially follow in the footsteps of the S10e, is widely rumored to go for no less than $900. If that turns out to be true, though, we see no reason why you'd pick the smaller and humbler variant over the S20+ during a promotional pre-order period when the latter is expected to include free second-gen true wireless earbuds.

raky_b
1. raky_b

Posts: 444; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

In Korea and US only...as usual. We in Europe are paying more for Samsung's devices, and instead of getting some gifts, we are getting Exinos SoC.

posted on 1 min ago

