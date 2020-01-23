Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials
By choosing not to follow up on last year's Galaxy S10e with a flat-screened and "affordable" member of the fast-approaching Galaxy S20 family, Samsung risked making it even harder for consumers to distinguish between three exceedingly similar high-end phones.
Let's hope Samsung delivers the goods this time around
That was obviously not the case, and Samsung quickly edited its advertising copy, replacing "high-polish stainless steel" with "high-polish metal." Steel is not technically a metal, but an alloy of iron and carbon, while stainless steel is rarely used on smartphones. Instead, most handset manufacturers nowadays combine glass with aluminum, which is a metal often used in its own combination with various other metals, creating pretty strong alloys.
But aluminum alloys can't match the robustness and resistance to corrosion of stainless steel, which is why we're very excited to hear Samsung might finally be able to make the jump to a tougher, and yes, prettier exterior for its ultra-high-end devices. Of course, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will follow in the footsteps of a number of other mobile devices rocking a super-premium stainless steel frame, including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, the XS and XS Max, the iPhone X, LG V10, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and even the ancient iPhone 4.
Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus - all the differences rumored so far
Because stainless steel is heavier than aluminum, the S20 Ultra is tipped to weigh in at 221 grams vs. 188 grams for the S20+, 175 grams for the S10+, and 196 grams for the Note 10+. But if you also consider the massive 6.9-inch display of the S20 Ultra (compared to the 6.7-inch S20+) and its gargantuan 5,000mAh battery (compared to 4,500mAh capacity for the S20+ cell), that number almost starts to feel small. Especially when the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max tips the scales at 226 grams in a similar stainless-steel-and-glass combo.
Still, the main thing expected to make the Galaxy S20 Ultra stand out from its siblings is an absolutely bonkers rear-facing camera system comprised of a 108MP main shooter, a 48MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of Time-of-Flight sensors enabling neat 3D effects and advanced AR experiences. The 40MP single selfie snapper of the S20 Ultra also sounds pretty exciting, compared to the same old 10MP front-facing camera on the other two S20 variants as on 2019's Note 10 and S10-series devices.
What we don't know just yet is whether or not Samsung also has a ceramic version of any of its S20-series phones in the pipeline. The S10+, remember, comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White flavors in addition to white, black, blue, and pink glass models, but two special editions with two special build materials is probably a little too much to ask for just one flagship generation.
6 Comments
1. Ali888
Posts: 105; Member since: Apr 13, 2018
posted on 59 min ago 2
2. dazed1
Posts: 812; Member since: Jul 28, 2015
posted on 57 min ago 0
5. Jimrod
Posts: 1606; Member since: Sep 22, 2014
posted on 36 min ago 0
6. XperiaFanZone
Posts: 2281; Member since: Sep 21, 2012
posted on 26 min ago 1
8. Feanor
Posts: 1431; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on 5 min ago 0
7. TadTrickle
Posts: 144; Member since: Apr 08, 2019
posted on 18 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):