Accessories Samsung Audio

New report 'confirms' massive Galaxy Buds+ battery upgrade and a key missing feature

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 15, 2020, 5:22 AM
New report 'confirms' massive Galaxy Buds+ battery upgrade and a key missing feature
The thoroughly leaked Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones are not the only exciting devices widely expected to see daylight at a no doubt glamorous February 11 Unpacked event in San Francisco, as Samsung is also pretty much guaranteed to be cooking up an upgrade for the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds.

Reportedly dubbed Galaxy Buds+ instead of Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro, these bad boys first showcased their decidedly familiar design in some animations discovered by the folks over at XDA Developers in the APK (Android application package) of the latest version of Samsung's official SmartThings app. 

In other words, the looks and marketing name of the second-gen AirPods "killers" were unintentionally and prematurely revealed by their own manufacturers, while FCC documents hinted at a substantial battery life upgrade shortly thereafter. A key feature that the Galaxy Buds+ are tipped to skip made the rumor rounds just last week, and now arguably the most trustworthy source of intel on unannounced Samsung gadgets is chiming in with unofficial "confirmation" of several major details.

No AirPods Pro rival here


Apple's newest (and costliest) true wireless earbuds are not the only ones in the world to rock state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation technology, but they're definitely more popular than Sony's convolutedly named WF-1000XM3, which actually preceded the AirPods Pro to stores.


While Samsung is apparently Apple's top early challenger in the fast-growing global "hearables" industry, the Galaxy Buds+ are unlikely to go head to head with the high-end AirPods Pro, settling instead for rivaling the "regular" second-gen AirPods courtesy of a significant battery size increase and a snub of the aforementioned ANC feature that should allow Samsung to keep the price point in reasonable territory.

Audiophiles disappointed in hearing about Samsung's decision to omit active noise cancellation functionality this time around as well might find a little comfort in the news that the "overall sound quality" of the original Galaxy Buds will be improved for the Plus model. Of course, we'll have to wait and see hear for ourselves what kind of a real-life progress we're dealing with here. For what it's worth, we weren't too bothered by the sound quality of the first-gen true wireless earbuds when reviewing Samsung's rookie market effort, although there was clearly plenty of room for improvement.


We can't say the same about the battery endurance of the 2019-released Galaxy Buds, which was already pretty great, so naturally, we're excited to see how high the Buds+ will be able to raise that bar. If SamMobile's sources are correct (and they almost always are), the Galaxy Buds+ will come with a battery capacity of 85mAh, up from 58mAh last year. That's an increase of nearly 50 percent, but believe it or not, the actual life between charges could take an even more drastic leap, from six to no less than 12 hours.

Galaxy Buds+ vs the competition


Because there's obviously no way to assess the audio quality of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ just yet, let's focus on putting that alleged 12-hour battery endurance rating into perspective. Incredibly enough, that would be more than double the advertised battery life of both the AirPods Pro and the "normal" 2019-refreshed AirPods. The former model is said to offer only 4.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time, while the latter adds a modest half an hour on top of that.


Of course, the booming market is brimming with diversity right now, and one of the most recently unveiled AirPods alternatives is touting a solid eight hours of battery life on a single charge. That's still not as impressive as the purported claim to fame of the upcoming Galaxy Buds+, and the same goes for the 9-hour rating of the Beats Powerbeats Pro. We can't help but wonder therefore if this number is indeed accurate after all.

We certainly hope the Galaxy Buds+ will be able to last more than 12 hours in total when also taking their charging case into consideration. The Galaxy Buds, mind you, can deliver a combined 13 hours of juice, while the AirPods and AirPods Pro are touting "more than 24 hours of listening time."

In other news, the Galaxy Buds+ are expected to come with a grand total of four microphones, up from only two on their predecessors and three on the AirPods Pro, one of which is inward-facing to help with noise cancellation. That sounds pretty awesome on paper for things like call quality, but as with overall audio quality, it's probably wise to not get too excited before these bad boys are actually released, presumably at a slightly higher than $130 price.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

surethom
Reply

1. surethom

Posts: 1748; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

I really hate in ear canal design, but i think the Pixel Buds 2 would be better then the Galaxy buds 2 mainly because of the small spatial vent which may make them feel less like in ear canal design.?

posted on 1 hour ago

MsPooks
Reply

2. MsPooks

Posts: 299; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Why is ANC a key feature in ear buds that already block 98% of all external noise? The reason the iBuds Pro needed it is that their passive noise isolation blows. And you're also paying DEARLY for that "feature."

posted on 36 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story
iphone-12-pro-models-to-get-a-50-percent-boost-in-memory
UBS says Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will get a 50% boost in memory
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip-Bloom-vs-Motorola-Razr-Preliminary-specs-features-price-comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, features, and price comparison
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-camera-specs-features
Huge Galaxy S20 Ultra leak details cameras and features, reveals key specs
apple-iphone-9-variant-face-id-5-4-inch-screen-rumor
Yet another iPhone 9 variant might be in the works, this one with Face ID
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-bloom-foldable-specs-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) specs, price and release preview
oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-120hz-display-confirmed
The best thing about the OnePlus 8 display is now essentially official

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-sprint-merger-has-another-hurdle-to-clear
OMG! T-Mobile-Sprint merger faces yet another hurdle it must clear
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-camera-specs-features
Huge Galaxy S20 Ultra leak details cameras and features, reveals key specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless