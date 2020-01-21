Possible pre-order and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series surface
On February 11th, Samsung is expected to introduce the new Galaxy S20 line featuring the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to see the light of day on the same date. Yesterday, we passed along a list of rumored prices for these devices that had been leaked by XDA's Max Weinbach. Today, Frandroid has some more information including when the sources they cite say that the Galaxy S20 pre-order period will run start and a release date for the new flagships.
Circle March 13th on your calendar; that's the rumored release date for the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung is giving Galaxy S20 Ultra users quite a rear camera setup. First, there is the 108MP primary that will use 9:1 pixel binning to produce sharper 12MP images with less noise. The 48MP telephoto camera will use a periscope to deliver 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. Samsung will market the latter as "Space Zoom" which you'll no doubt see on countless Galaxy S20 Ultra advertisements and television commercials. You should also expect the unit's camera array to include a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for improved depth measurements. In front, the phone will have a centered punch-hole for a 40MP selfie camera. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery, and the device carries an IP68 rating. This means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged to a depth of nearly five-feet for as long as 30 minutes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will only be offered with support for 5G and comes out of the box with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 pre-installed. It is expected to cost €1,300 (direct USD conversions will not be accurate).
The most recently leaked spec sheets call for the Galaxy S20+ to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same QHD+ resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This model will only be offered with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Other differences from the premium unit include a rear quad-camera setup (12MP primary, 64GB telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide and a ToF depth sensor), and a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera. It also will sport a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy S20+ could be priced at €1,050-1,100 for the 5G variant and €950-1,000 for the 4G LTE model.
The latest leaked specs say that the Galaxy S20 will offer a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate as the other two models. Because of the smaller screen, the display on this phone will carry a whopping 563 pixels per inch (PPI). Other differences between this device and the Galaxy S20+ include the lack of a ToF depth sensor on the back (otherwise the camera setup is identical) and it will be powered by a lower capacity 4000mAh battery. The rumored price range is €900-1,000 for the 5G enabled unit and €800-900 for the 4G LTE variant.
All three models will have the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform under the hood except in Europe. On the continent, the phones will be equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset. The SoCs are manufactured by TSMC and Samsung respectively, both using a 7nm process node.
