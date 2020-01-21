Possible pre-order and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series surface

Circle March 13th on your calendar; that's the rumored release date for the Galaxy S20 series







If the information is correct, we can expect to see Samsung start taking reservations on the Galaxy S20 family shortly after they are introduced on February 11th. The pre-order period will run to Friday, March 13th which is said to be the release date for the new phones. This month-long period is unusual for Sammy as last year only 16 days separated the Galaxy S10's unveiling and release date (February 20th introduction, March 8th launch date).







The latest rumored specs show the Galaxy S20 Ultra carrying a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440 x 3200 (QHD+) resolution. The aspect ratio weighs in at 20:9 and there are 511 pixels per inch (PPI) on the glass. Game players will get to enjoy zippy animation as the screen can support updates at a speed of 120 frames per second. Even those who don't play video games will notice the difference as scrolling also benefits from the faster refresh rate, which is twice as fast as the 60Hz speed that the vast majority of handsets employ. Based on comments from readers, this model is going to be very much in demand. We should see the handset equipped with 12GB of memory and 128GB or 512GB of storage. Those seeking additional storage can access the phone's 1TB capacity microSD slot.









Samsung is giving Galaxy S20 Ultra users quite a rear camera setup. First, there is the 108MP primary that will use 9:1 pixel binning to produce sharper 12MP images with less noise. The 48MP telephoto camera will use a periscope to deliver 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. Samsung will market the latter as "Space Zoom" which you'll no doubt see on countless Galaxy S20 Ultra advertisements and television commercials. You should also expect the unit's camera array to include a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for improved depth measurements. In front, the phone will have a centered punch-hole for a 40MP selfie camera. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery, and the device carries an IP68 rating. This means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged to a depth of nearly five-feet for as long as 30 minutes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will only be offered with support for 5G and comes out of the box with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 pre-installed. It is expected to cost €1,300 (direct USD conversions will not be accurate).





The most recently leaked spec sheets call for the Galaxy S20+ to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same QHD+ resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This model will only be offered with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Other differences from the premium unit include a rear quad-camera setup (12MP primary, 64GB telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide and a ToF depth sensor), and a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera. It also will sport a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy S20+ could be priced at €1,050-1,100 for the 5G variant and €950-1,000 for the 4G LTE model.







The latest leaked specs say that the Galaxy S20 will offer a 6.2 -inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate as the other two models. Because of the smaller screen, the display on this phone will carry a whopping 563 pixels per inch (PPI). Other differences between this device and the Galaxy S20+ include the lack of a ToF depth sensor on the back (otherwise the camera setup is identical) and it will be powered by a lower capacity 4000mAh battery. The rumored price range is €900-1,000 for the 5G enabled unit and €800-900 for the 4G LTE variant.





All three models will have the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform under the hood except in Europe. On the continent, the phones will be equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset. The SoCs are manufactured by TSMC and Samsung respectively, both using a 7nm process node.

