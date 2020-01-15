Samsung Android

Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 15, 2020, 2:49 AM

Although we're technically still a good few weeks away from Samsung's big announcement of the Galaxy S20 family (formerly known as the S11 series), there might not be a whole lot left for the company to unveil once Max Weinbach with XDA-Developers is done leaking the three upcoming ultra-high-end smartphones.

By the looks of things, that may happen sooner than we thought, as the recently revealed live photos of the Galaxy S20+ 5G are now followed by an almost surprisingly crisp hands-on video starring that same variant of Samsung's "next big thing." This has a runtime of only 13 seconds, which is however more than enough to showcase the 6.7-inch beast from every angle, massive rear camera module included.

Furthermore, Weinbach can now also put the overall size of the Galaxy S20 Plus in perspective by offering a high-res glimpse of the as-yet unannounced device alongside the already pretty large Galaxy S10+. Last but not least, we have some new information on the detailed specs and some of the key features of this S20+ model as well, which practically makes the jumbo-sized powerhouse seem like an open book. 

Tall and handsome, with an awesome camera setup in tow


First things first, yes, it can now be confirmed the Galaxy S20+ is indeed noticeably taller than the S10+. That shouldn't come as a shock to anyone the least bit familiar with the design language of Samsung's 2019 flagships. While the S20+ further reduces the screen bezels of its forerunners, there's only so much it can do with an already razor-thin forehead and chin.


Because the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display of the S20 Plus is significantly larger than the 6.4-inch beaut on the S10 Plus, the new phone on the whole is set to be substantially bigger. Back when we still thought it would be called the Galaxy S11 (no, not the S11+), the S20+ was tipped to measure 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, which continues to sound about right. 

Interestingly, while the overall height will no doubt get a bump (of around 4 millimeters, according to @OnLeaks), the S20 Plus could actually end up as a slightly narrower device than the S10+. Finally, the product thickness might go unchanged, at least if you don't take that chunky rear-facing camera system into consideration.

Speaking of the four shooters mounted on the back of the S20+, Max Weinbach can "confirm" a primary 12MP imaging sensor will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto cam, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. That sounds much humbler than the rear camera setup of the S20 Ultra, which is widely expected to include a 108MP main snapper and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens, but of course, megapixel counts aren't everything and Weinbach specifically singles out the camera as a big S20 Plus thing to be "excited for."

Other key Galaxy S20+ specs and features


Technically, nothing's etched in stone until Samsung officially confirms it on February 11. But in addition to the aforementioned screen size and camera details, many other Galaxy S20+ features are unofficially confirmed by these new leaks. 

We're talking, for instance, about a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels for that massive 6.7-inch display, which also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate... that only supports a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In other words, the device will automatically downgrade its refresh rate to 60-hertz if you choose to use that gorgeous display at the highest available resolution.


That's bound to annoy some folks, especially considering the Galaxy S20 Plus reportedly packs a gargantuan 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. Of course, the combination of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor (replaced by an Exynos 990 in "international" markets) and 5G speeds could take a toll on battery life, so perhaps it's wise to impose certain energy-saving limitations.

You'll also get a whopping 12 gigs of blazing fast LPDDR5 RAM paired with up to 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot that went missing from the Galaxy Note 10

Speaking of missing features, you shouldn't be shocked to hear the S20+ will come without a headphone jack, while its under-display fingerprint sensor uses ultrasonic technology, although it remains unclear if we're dealing with an older or newer model supplied by Qualcomm. If it's the latter, the speed, accuracy, and more importantly, the security of the biometric recognition process should be greatly improved from what the S10 and Note 10 series are offering.

