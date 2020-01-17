AT&T Samsung Android

Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 17, 2020, 11:59 AM
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series hasn’t stopped leaking all week and today is no different – Ishan Agarwal has partnered up with MySmartPrice to provide a detailed spec sheet of all three flagships.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast in every sense


The Galaxy S20 Ultra has so far been tipped as the highlight of Samsung’s next flagship lineup and today’s leak only corroborates this belief. It reportedly features a humongous 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display complete with minimal bezels, a small hole above, and AKG-tuned stereo speakers.

Support for a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, double that of the Galaxy S10, is also present alongside a maximum resolution of 3200 x 1440p (QHD+), which itself translates into an impressive pixel density of 551ppi.

Samsung has reportedly combined these elements with Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box. The European and Asian models in question will pair this with the Exynos 990 chipset and 5G connectivity.

As for storage, it turns out the cheapest model will ship with 128GB and support for microSD cards of up to 1TB. A pricier variant with a more impressive 512GB is expected too.

Moving on to the external side of things, the premium device, which is IP68 water and dust resistant, weighs in at a hefty 221g and is, therefore, significantly heavier than both the Galaxy Note 10+ (196g) and Galaxy S10+ (175g) that came before it. It is, however, still a bit lighter than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (226g). 
 
Part of the reason for the huge weight increase is the ginormous 5,000mAh battery that Samsung has included on the inside. It’s expected to support 45W fast charging and should offset the extra drain caused by the larger display and 5G connectivity.

Another important reason for the added weight is the camera module on the back. It houses a massive 108-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a Time-of-Flight sensor.

A 48-megapixel Periscope-like camera that enables 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom is also part of the package. Other details include the ability to record 8K video at 30fps and a 40-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K 60fps video.

The Galaxy S20 & S20+ are quite impressive too


The Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20 Plus 5G are powered by the same Exynos 990 chipset as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. They also feature 128GB of storage as standard and support for microSD cards of up to 1TB, although some big changes have been made.

In the camera department, for example, the ultra-wide-angle shooter has been retained but the 108-megapixel primary shooter has been downgraded to a 12-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the 48-megapixel periscope camera is no longer present, with Samsung instead opting for a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter that’s only capable of 3x optical zoom.

The Time-of-Flight sensor is still present on the Galaxy S20+ but it has seemingly been removed from the standard Galaxy S20, presumably to keep costs down.

These changes are combined with a 6.7-inch and 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S20+, and a 6.2-inch panel coupled with a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series announcement and release date


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will debut alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ on Tuesday, February 11. Pre-orders were initially expected soon after but it’s possible the company will delay them for a few weeks.

That’s because Ishan Agarwal believes shipments for the flagship lineup won’t commence until Friday, March 13.

