Take a look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Samsung is preparing an extensive lineup of products for early next year that’ll undoubtedly be led by the Galaxy S11 series and a new foldable smartphone. Reports indicate an updated Galaxy Buds are also on the way and today these claims have been corroborated.
After decoding the latest version of Samsung’s SmartThings app for Android, XDA Developers discovered a couple of animations that belong to an upcoming product dubbed “budsplus.” This is separate to the original version of Galaxy Buds which, for reference, is marked simply as “buds.”
Samsung’s animations show both the charging case and wireless earbuds in full yet suggest the South Korean giant is planning only internal upgrades. These are rumored to include the addition of active noise cancelation and possibly improvements to battery life.
The move means Galaxy Buds+ are likely going to be positioned as a direct alternative to Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro. It also indicates that the originals will continue to be sold alongside the newer and presumably pricier version.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to debut at a standalone event on Tuesday, February 18, alongside the entire Galaxy S11 series and potentially the Galaxy Fold 2. Shipments should begin shortly after and it’s possible the company will offer them as a pre-order gift to Galaxy S11 buyers.
3 Comments
1. Fred3
Posts: 597; Member since: Jan 16, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. RoryBreaker
Posts: 269; Member since: Oct 11, 2015
posted on 57 min ago 0
3. peschiera
Posts: 53; Member since: Sep 17, 2017
posted on 16 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):