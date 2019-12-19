Take a look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung is preparing an extensive lineup of products for early next year that’ll undoubtedly be led by the Galaxy S11 series and a new foldable smartphone. Reports indicate an updated Galaxy Buds are also on the way and today these claims have been corroborated.



Samsung’s animations show both the charging case and wireless Samsung’s animations show both the charging case and wireless earbuds in full yet suggest the South Korean giant is planning only internal upgrades. These are rumored to include the addition of active noise cancelation and possibly improvements to battery life.



The move means Galaxy Buds+ are likely going to be positioned as a direct alternative to Apple’s recently announced The move means Galaxy Buds+ are likely going to be positioned as a direct alternative to Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro. It also indicates that the originals will continue to be sold alongside the newer and presumably pricier version.





Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to debut at a standalone event on Tuesday, February 18, alongside the entire Galaxy S11 series and potentially the Galaxy Fold 2. Shipments should begin shortly after and it’s possible the company will offer them as a pre-order gift to Galaxy S11 buyers.





After decoding the latest version of Samsung’s SmartThings app for Android,discovered a couple of animations that belong to an upcoming product dubbed “budsplus.” This is separate to the original version of Galaxy Buds which, for reference, is marked simply as “buds.”