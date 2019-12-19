Accessories Samsung Audio

Take a look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 19, 2019, 4:07 PM
 
Samsung is preparing an extensive lineup of products for early next year that’ll undoubtedly be led by the Galaxy S11 series and a new foldable smartphone. Reports indicate an updated Galaxy Buds are also on the way and today these claims have been corroborated.

After decoding the latest version of Samsung’s SmartThings app for Android, XDA Developers discovered a couple of animations that belong to an upcoming product dubbed “budsplus.” This is separate to the original version of Galaxy Buds which, for reference, is marked simply as “buds.”

Samsung’s animations show both the charging case and wireless earbuds in full yet suggest the South Korean giant is planning only internal upgrades. These are rumored to include the addition of active noise cancelation and possibly improvements to battery life.

The move means Galaxy Buds+ are likely going to be positioned as a direct alternative to Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro. It also indicates that the originals will continue to be sold alongside the newer and presumably pricier version. 
  
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to debut at a standalone event on Tuesday, February 18, alongside the entire Galaxy S11 series and potentially the Galaxy Fold 2. Shipments should begin shortly after and it’s possible the company will offer them as a pre-order gift to Galaxy S11 buyers.

Fred3
Reply

1. Fred3

Posts: 597; Member since: Jan 16, 2018

I wonder if the S11e will have them. If not then I might get the S11

posted on 1 hour ago

RoryBreaker
Reply

2. RoryBreaker

Posts: 269; Member since: Oct 11, 2015

If they haven't address how bad the microphone is for calls on the original Galaxy Buds then they need to go back to the design board!

posted on 57 min ago

peschiera
Reply

3. peschiera

Posts: 53; Member since: Sep 17, 2017

I honestly think that the ANC won't be required: it does already a very good job with regard of the noice cancelling. And anything else is already there and works fine, including the Ambient-Sound which after a few software updates just works fine. I love actually how you can activate the ambient mode "permanently" by tapping/holding on one side, while activating the quick ambient mode by tapping/holding on the other side. For Apple fans: Quick ambient mode is what Apple introduced later as "transparency mode" with exacly the same control interface.

posted on 16 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

