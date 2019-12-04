Samsung's next Galaxy Buds name might have been revealed
A new tweet from famous leakster Evan Blass claims the buds from Samsung will be launched on the market as Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to emphasize on the improvements over the previous generation of earphones.
Samsung might also include new technologies like active noise-cancellation to make it better than the current Galaxy Buds, but this is just speculation at the moment. As usual, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Buds+ alongside its new Galaxy S10 flagship, which is likely to happen in February around the Mobile World Congress 2020 trade fair.
