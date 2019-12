Samsung's next Galaxy Buds name might have been revealed

The Galaxy Buds seem to be very popular among customers to warrant Samsung's decision to bring another model on the market next year. However, to remain relevant to the market, Samsung plans to add a couple of differentiators. new tweet from famous leakster Evan Blass claims the buds from Samsung will be launched on the market as Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to emphasize on the improvements over the previous generation of earphones.Not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy Buds, though previous rumors say the Galaxy Buds+ and the current model will have one thing in common, the amount of storage (8GB). We also know the Galaxy Buds+ will be available in at least four color options at launch: white, silver, black and yellow.Samsung might also include new technologies like active noise-cancellation to make it better than the current Galaxy Buds , but this is just speculation at the moment. As usual, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Buds+ alongside its new Galaxy S10 flagship, which is likely to happen in February around the Mobile World Congress 2020 trade fair.