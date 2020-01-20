AT&T Samsung Android

Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 22, 2020, 1:13 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra concept render by Ben Geskin

UPDATE: New pricing, variant, and release date information for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has leaked. The updated story continues below.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is just weeks away from its official unveiling and, thanks to TuttoAndroid, we now know how much the next-generation flagships are going to cost across Europe at launch.

The Galaxy S20 will be more expensive than the Galaxy S10


Starting at the very bottom of the South Korean giant's flagship spectrum with the standard Galaxy S20, it looks as though Samsung is planning to price this phone at €929 in Italy at launch. Prices in that market are typically around €10 higher than the rest of Europe, which means most consumers will be able to get their hands on the device for €919. 

This model will, of course, be accompanied by a 5G variant predictably marketed as the Galaxy 20 5G. As suspected, Samsung is going to charge consumers €100 extra for the next-generation network compatibility, resulting in a retail price of €1,029/€1,119 across the continent.

To compare, last year's Galaxy S10 retailed at €899/€909 in Europe, so it appears the company is planning to hike prices yet again.

For those of you that aren't yet aware, these smartphones will bring a compact 6.2-inch Infinity-O display to the table in addition to the Exynos 990 chipset and a triple-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. 

The flagships will also ship with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as standard, although a 12/512GB configuration is reportedly planned. Other characteristics include a 4,000mAh battery, Android 10 straight out of the box, and support for microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G won't cost much more


Further up the lineup sit the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G. The former is reportedly going to start at €1,029 in Italy while the latter should be priced at a hefty €1,129. For reference, the Galaxy S10+ debuted at €999/€1,009 in Europe last year.

These two devices are quite similar to the regular Galaxy S20 models, albeit complete with some important changes. For example, the display is larger at 6.7-inches and the rear camera setup gains a Time-of-Flight sensor.

Software and storage will remain unchanged, but a higher 4,500mAh battery capacity is currently expected in a bid to maintain battery life levels despite the bigger display. 

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's price is ridiculously high


Completing the extensive flagship series will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which won't be available in a cheaper 4G LTE variant. This model is expected to replace last year's Galaxy S10 5G and looks set to carve out an entirely new ultra-premium smartphone segment. 

That's because Samsung reportedly has plans to price the phone at a whopping €1,379 in Europe, significantly higher than the €1,249 price tag it attached to the Galaxy S10 5G. Fortunately, Samsung is at least going to try and justify the added cost with a long list of upgrades. 

These include an even bigger 6.9-inch variant of the 120Hz display and a totally new quadruple-camera setup on the back. Taking the lead will be a 108-megapixel primary camera that supports 30x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom with the help of a 48-megapixel 10x periscope alternative. 

A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a Time-of-Flight sensor are reportedly part of the setup too. It’s believed this smartphone is going to be available in black, blue, pink, and gray. As per usual, though, availability will likely vary by region.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series colors, release date, pre-order bonuses


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly be available in just two colors at launch – black and gray – while the Galaxy S20+ is apparently going to add a third color to the list – blue. Where the company is going to offer the most variety, however, is the Galaxy S20 – a mysterious pink version is said to be on the way. 

Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 and, from what information can be gathered, it's believed pre-orders will commence later that day ahead of shipments on March 13. However, customers that choose to pre-order the devices should receive the phones three days earlier on March 10.

As an additional bonus for pre-orders, Samsung reportedly has plans to bundle a pair of wireless earphones with the smartphones. The exact pair hasn't been confirmed yet but it's believed buyers of the more expensive models will receive a free pair of the upcoming Galaxy Buds+

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip could undercut the Motorola Razr


Joining the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 is rumored to be the Galaxy Z Flip. This phone should act as a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr, although information published by Max Weinbach suggests Samsung is going to undercut its €1,599 rival by pricing its device in the region of €1,400.

Rumor has it the smartphone will feature a foldable 6.7-inch Infinity-O display that’s covered in a thin layer of glass to improve durability. The Snapdragon 855 chipset used inside the Galaxy Fold is also expected to make an appearance. 

Last on the list of features is apparently a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera alongside a tiny 3,300mAh battery.

Dr.Phil
Reply

1. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2519; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

I would strongly recommend anyone who is going for the S20 Ultra to just wait a few months for that price to drop. Samsung devices tend to drop heavily in price a few months after release. I would just hate to see someone spend $1300 for a phone that will be worth less than $1000 a few months later. Unless you get a good launch deal, that is what I would do.

posted on 2 days ago, 3:13 PM

Rafishant
Reply

2. Rafishant

Posts: 410; Member since: Oct 13, 2015

True! The S10+ was launched last April for $1000. I got it from Amazon in the Prime day deal in July for $570.

posted on 2 days ago, 4:00 PM

cevon3239
Reply

3. cevon3239

Posts: 65; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

Maybe if you live outside the US. Carriers rarely drop prices, unless they do a promo mike BOGO or it's a holiday season, or a new model is close to release. On monthly payments, we won't have to wait for a price drop. Plus the SnapDragon model is the better model.

posted on 2 days ago, 4:20 PM

torr310
Reply

4. torr310

Posts: 1725; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Even if you live in the U.S., you could get the unlocked models from retailers. Some offer financial payments as well. Don't get them from the carriers.

posted on 2 days ago, 4:23 PM

Dr.Phil
Reply

9. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2519; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

I just looked up on BestBuy right now you can get a Galaxy Note 10 unlocked for $750. That’s $200 cheaper than it was just a few months ago. And if you activate today you can get it for $700. Not sure where you’re looking for phones at but you are overpaying if you buy only from carriers.

posted on yesterday, 5:36 AM

Jason2k13
Reply

6. Jason2k13

Posts: 1478; Member since: Mar 28, 2013

Where are you from? It's a different story in Australia, they only way to get it cheap is to wait for 1 year or buy 2nd hand.

posted on 2 days ago, 8:21 PM

CEDEOTB
Reply

7. CEDEOTB

Posts: 479; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

That's the truth man, don't let these billion dollar companies get away with charging you so much of your hard earned money for an overpriced phone that'll drop in price.

posted on 2 days ago, 10:52 PM

Flynfree15
Reply

5. Flynfree15

Posts: 10; Member since: Jan 16, 2020

No flat screen?!

posted on 2 days ago, 6:04 PM

bbslimer
Reply

12. bbslimer

Posts: 27; Member since: Nov 23, 2011

I figured the Z flip would be priced much closer to the razr. It is new tech that they believe commands a premium... they are smart to charge for it... but it means I will wait a generation or two before buying one. let that novelty wear thin (I'm a more value buyer these days (but I value the foldable flip phone)). However, there are a lot of people who are willing to pay premium to have the latest and coolest.. especially if select celebrities and what not are seen using them... those people can pay the higher price, I'll sit back and wait as long as my phone holds up...

posted on yesterday, 7:11 AM

