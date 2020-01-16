Samsung Android

Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 23, 2020, 11:25 AM
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
UPDATE: MobileFun has obtained dummy units of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra which have been compared to eachother and previous Galaxy devices. The updated story continues below.

The Galaxy S20’s leak floodgates opened last weekend and things have been pretty crazy ever since. Today is no exception because XDA Developers has compared several dummy units of Samsung’s upcoming devices to some of the most popular flagships on the market.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a little bigger than the Note 10+


Representing the best of the best in Samsung’s lineup of smartphones will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s going to feature a huge 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad-HD+ (3200x1440p) resolution.

But despite the sheer size of the screen on paper, Samsung has managed to keep things relatively compact thanks to the extra tall 20:9 aspect ratio that it’s now employing. As seen in the images below, this means the phone is roughly the same width as the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10+ and only a little taller.

The flagship is also quite a bit longer than the massive OnePlus 7 Pro. However, Samsung’s phone should feel a lot more comfortable in the hand thanks to the curved edges of the rear glass and the fact that it’s a little narrower.

Turning the premium device over reveals a huge camera module that’s over two times the size of the Galaxy Note 10+ equivalent. The dummy in question is based on an earlier prototype that featured five rear sensors, but the smartphone is now expected to house four cameras. 

These should include a super-powerful 108-megapixel camera that makes use of pixel binning technology to produce high-quality 12-megapixel shots and improve performance in low-light conditions. It’ll reportedly be combined with a 10x periscope zoom camera complete with a 64-megapixel resolution.

Samsung is planning to combine the data from this sensor with that of the primary camera and a bit of software wizardry to achieve an incredible 100x hybrid zoom. Other features include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 depending on the region paired with 5G support as standard.

The Galaxy S20 compares favorably to other phones


On the opposite end of the flagship spectrum sits the standard Galaxy S20. It boasts a smaller 6.2-inch Infinity-O panel but still offers all the perks featured on the premium sibling.

The phone is virtually the same size as last year’s Galaxy S10 – Samsung has added height but made it narrower – and compares extremely favorably to the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL thanks to the curved edges and razor-thin bezels. 

Samsung has also rearranged the cameras this year, which makes the Galaxy S20’s module appear smaller than the Galaxy S10’s equivalent. It’s also much slimmer than the Pixel 4’s bump, but a lot longer.

Rumors suggest it’ll house a 12-megapixel main camera that’s noticeably more powerful than 2019’s offering. Also expected is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2x telephoto shooter. Samsung will keep costs down by skipping the Time-of-Flight sensor. 

The Galaxy S20+ is a little taller than the Galaxy S10+


The final phone in Samsung’s new lineup is the Galaxy S20+. It boasts a huge 6.7-inch display but is noticeably more compact than comparable devices.

Today’s dummy comparisons show that it’s roughly the same size as the Google Pixel 4 XL, despite featuring a screen that’s 0.4-inches bigger. This is once again down to Samsung’s effort when it comes to reducing bezel size. 

Samsung’s upcoming flagship also appears to be a little narrower than the Galaxy S10+. It should, therefore, be more comfortable to hold, although it is noticeably taller.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (S11)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

26 Comments

smallworld
Reply

1. smallworld

Posts: 523; Member since: Jul 13, 2012

No news about the s20e? All these phones are huge and uninteresting.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 4:45 AM

joshuaswingle
Reply

3. joshuaswingle

Posts: 751; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

There's no S20e, likely due to poor sales of the S10e.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 4:49 AM

User123456789
Reply

31. User123456789

Posts: 1357; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

S20 is the S20e ...

posted on 8 min ago

DBozz
Reply

2. DBozz

Posts: 153; Member since: Sep 19, 2019

So u bought the 3D printing machine... huh!

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 4:47 AM

alligator
Reply

4. alligator

Posts: 114; Member since: Jan 09, 2016

I'm not happy at all with this trend to make every new model bigger. 2 years ago I selected the bigger model and now it looks tiny compared to the 2020 models. Guys, our hands are not getting bigger every year. Just stop that!!!

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 4:59 AM

MsPooks
Reply

7. MsPooks

Posts: 310; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Ah, but if the trend continues, our hands WILL evolve and get bigger!

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 5:27 AM

torr310
Reply

29. torr310

Posts: 1727; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

I agree with you not all phones to get bigger. There are needs for both big and small phones.

posted on 24 min ago

pimpin83z
Reply

6. pimpin83z

Posts: 622; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

Are the S10 & Note 10 actually rivals or just other phones?

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 5:23 AM

bucknassty
Reply

27. bucknassty

Posts: 1399; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

Depends how much you use the spen... For me I like the spen and sharper edges of the note... No one ever mentions the sharper corners

posted on 26 min ago

phljcnth
Reply

8. phljcnth

Posts: 565; Member since: Apr 30, 2012

Samsung is pushing the display sizes too far for the Galaxy S line. Being the little brother of the Note, I can't Imagine how big the Note 20 Ultra is going to be. Or maybe, this is already the consolidation of the S and Note line we were talking about, and the supposed 'Note 20' will take the position of the next Galaxy Fold since the "Note" name makes sense for a foldable device.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 5:50 AM

Orion78
Reply

20. Orion78

Posts: 230; Member since: Mar 27, 2014

And here's another "theory" of no Note. If there's no Note line Samsung would have stated that already. Lol

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:51 AM

joshuaswingle
Reply

22. joshuaswingle

Posts: 751; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I think it's too early for the Galaxy Note line to go completely foldable. But I wouldn't be surprised if the Fold's successor (not the Z Flip) is branded as a Note lineup variant. Kind of like the Galaxy Note Edge back in the day.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 8:31 AM

bucknassty
Reply

28. bucknassty

Posts: 1399; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

With that soft display people would poke their little pen right through

posted on 25 min ago

User123456789
Reply

12. User123456789

Posts: 1357; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Imagine the size of note 20+

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 6:18 AM

alligator
Reply

13. alligator

Posts: 114; Member since: Jan 09, 2016

Another disturbing point is that if you want a high-end phone with all the extras for the model you have to get the largest model. There is no chance to get the smaller and have all new techs inside. That's why they push me to buy the bigger one which is usually not my favourite. Hopefully this trend will finish soon before I need to get a new phone.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 6:18 AM

pimpin83z
Reply

17. pimpin83z

Posts: 622; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

I agree. If the Note 10 had the same specs as the 10+ I would've gotten that one instead based on the size & ease of use with one hand.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:16 AM

joshuaswingle
Reply

19. joshuaswingle

Posts: 751; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

One of the reasons I appreciate Apple and Google's recent efforts in the flagship segment, even if their devices aren't as feature-packed.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:21 AM

Chumley
Reply

24. Chumley

Posts: 42; Member since: Jan 22, 2018

Agree 100%. I have an S10+ and while it's a great phone, it's too big. It's bulky and heavy and not comfortable to pocket in business slacks or jeans. One-handed operations not always easy either. If Samsung refuses to put their best specs in a reasonably sized phone I'll look elsewhere - and I've had every Galaxy generation since the 5. I also have an iPhone 8 and while it's not a better phone, it's SO much easier to use and pocket. A bezel-less screen around 6" or so would be about perfect.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 9:07 PM

daina44
Reply

15. daina44

Posts: 1; Member since: Jan 16, 2020

Nice article. Nokia 8.2 Price and Specification

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 6:37 AM

notfair
Reply

16. notfair

Posts: 776; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

The 2020 phone sizes are getting ridiculous! I hardly think that most of the users besides asians wants a ginormous phone. I hope Apple gets back on the more compact form phones and everyone will follow suit as always.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:11 AM

joshuaswingle
Reply

18. joshuaswingle

Posts: 751; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I don't think anybody will follow suit with the compact form. The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the most compact devices on the market and one of the best-selling flagships, yet Android manufacturers have shown virtually no interest in the format. Samsung tried last year but it seemingly didn't go as planned. Apple is developing an even more compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that's about the size of the iPhone 8. I'm sure it'll sell well, but probably not as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. So I can't see companies following them down that route.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:18 AM

User123456789
Reply

32. User123456789

Posts: 1357; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Samsung should have done like Apple. Smaller phone without cutting off anything. Full HD screen, no zoom camera and no front ToF

posted on 6 min ago

tokuzumi
Reply

21. tokuzumi

Posts: 2004; Member since: Aug 27, 2009

Taller and narrower. The two worst dimension changes you can make.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 7:58 AM

torr310
Reply

30. torr310

Posts: 1727; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Exactly! I wish for a wider not taller phone with the FLAT screen!

posted on 21 min ago

Flynfree15
Reply

23. Flynfree15

Posts: 11; Member since: Jan 16, 2020

Nah! I want flat screen or i stay with my s9.

posted on Jan 16, 2020, 8:57 AM

Guseingulievi
Reply

26. Guseingulievi

Posts: 9; Member since: Feb 28, 2019

for me those who like big smartphones then you have to wait for note 20 ultra. sorry Samsung no longer has a compact smartphone and a complete rejection of the 3D face scanner.

posted on 34 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
t-mobile-vs-verizon-ATT-sprint-best-network-comparison
Verizon vs AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint coverage, speeds, video and voice quality
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
Apple iPhone 9 price, release date, and leaked specs preview
galaxy-s20-refresh-rate-will-be-60hz-by-default
Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-price-colors-storage-pre-order-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless