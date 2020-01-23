Samsung Android

The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 23, 2020, 10:16 AM
Following months of leaks and rumors, today Ishan Agarwal has obtained leaked press renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in some of their official launch colors.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: two-tone camera module, four sensors


As previously suspected, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features a huge camera module on the back that’s divided into two sections. The lower area is painted in matte gray and is home to the all-important 48-megapixel periscope camera.

Rumor has it the shooter supports 5x optical zoom and up to 30x lossless zoom. However, Samsung is most proud of the new 100x Space Zoom feature it has managed to create with software wizardry, so much so that it has added branding next to the camera.

The square area above is covered in regular glass and houses three more cameras alongside an LED flash. The sensors include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a Time-of-Flight sensor, and a powerful 108-megapixel primary camera that’s been created for the smartphone.

Turning the phone over reveals a massive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has made a habit of implementing 3D curved edges on most of its flagships since 2016, but this year the company has opted for a more subtle 2.5D curve.

The panel is, of course, accompanied by extremely thin bezels, although Samsung seems to be trying to hide them in the press renders. Other features include a bottom-firing speaker, a stainless steel frame, and a USB-C port on the bottom.

Galaxy S20 & S20+: fewer cameras, easier to hold


The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are quite similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G but also very different. The displays, for example, retain the same specs but are considerably smaller at 6.2-inches and 6.7-inches respectively.

The camera modules are also covered in a single-tone piece of glass and house different sensors in an attempt to keep costs down. The primary 108-megapixel snapper found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, on the one hand, has been substituted by a 12-megapixel alternative.

Samsung has also replaced the 48-megapixel periscope camera with an inferior 64-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter and reserved the Time-of-Flight sensor for the Plus-branded model.. On the bright side, the ultra-wide-angle camera remains untouched.
This story is developing...

