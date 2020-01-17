T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 11, 2020, 9:27 AM
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series to much accolade last month, raising the bar in the Android space. More cameras, larger batteries, new button layout and port openings, larger camera lens, and so on. Another thing that's definitely in no short supply is the physical footprint of each device, with the pinnacle being the enormous Galaxy S20 Ultra. How do they fare up against their predecessors. 

Screen size and dimensions


The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a monstrous 6.9-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S20 Plus uses a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display. Finally, the regular Galaxy S20 has a 6.2" display. But what about the size differences? After all, the new Galaxies will all be larger across the board, right? Indeed, starting at 6.2" for the S20, 6.7" for the S20+, and 6.9" for the S20 Ultra, Samsung is blowing the S10 family out of the water, and even the Galaxy Note 10+ is about to get trumped in terms of size. We've got dimensions for all new Galaxies, which allows us to come up with neat size comparisons that should help you visualize the differences.

Galaxy S20 Ultra dimensions


The largest Galaxy ever comes with dimensions of 166.9 x 76 x 10.2mm and tips the scales at 7.83oz (222gr).

Galaxy S20 Plus dimensions


The Galaxy S20 Plus has dimensions of 6.37 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches (161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm) and weighs 6.56 oz (188gr).

Galaxy S20 dimensions


The Galaxy S20 has dimensions of 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm) and weighs 5.78 oz (163 gr).


Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10




Here's how the 6.2" Galaxy S20 stacks up against the 6.2" Galaxy S10. With dimensions of 151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1mm, the new Galaxy S20 is noticeably taller and narrower, yet thicker than the Galaxy S10, which stands at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm. The Galaxy S10 was also a featherweight at 157gr, and hopefully, the S20 doesn't tip the scales that much more.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+ 



The 6.7" Galaxy S20+ will come at 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, which is taller, narrower, and slightly thicker than the 6.4" Galaxy S10+, which stands at 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm. Weighing just 175gr, the Galaxy S10+ can be considered quite light for its size, which hopefully applies to the S20+ as well. 

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+



Finally, the largest Galaxy thus far. At 161.9 x 76 x 10.2mm, the 6.9" Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra literally trumps the 6.8" Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm). Thankfully, the S20 Ultra will be a smidgen narrower, which should make it easier to handle. At 196gr, the Note 10+ is okay for a phone of this size, but the S20 Ultra weighs a bit more. 

Hopefully, this comparison would clear some of the confusion surrounding the size differences between the new and old Galaxy flagship generations. For a broader and more detailed comparison between the Galaxy S20 and S10-series, check out our dedicated comparison by following the links right below. 

