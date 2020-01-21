Accessories Samsung Wearables Audio

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show off design, launch colors

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 21, 2020, 5:45 AM
Samsung is going to announce an improved version of its popular Galaxy Buds earphones at next month’s Unpacked event. The upgrades are understood to be minimal and, thanks to leaked renders, it appears the external differences are too.

Three colors but no major design changes 


Courtesy of Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, the images show that Samsung is planning to offers its new wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds+, in three colors options – Black, Light Blue, and White – at launch.

The earbuds themselves are identical to the original pair and the charging case looks pretty similar too, although there’s now a mysterious physical button below the LED indicator. It’s use case remains unclear at the moment. 

Justifying the ‘Plus’ branding on these earphones should be a significantly larger battery. Samsung is reportedly planning a 50% increase that could push battery life from just 6 hours on a single charge to an incredible 12 hours.

Further improvements to the audio experience are also to be expected, albeit without any major changes. Support for active noise cancelation was previously rumored but Samsung appears to have skipped the feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to debut on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. Ishan Agarwal believes the earbuds will cost around 50% more than their predecessors, which means a $195 price tag might be planned.

