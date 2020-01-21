Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show off design, launch colors

Three colors but no major design changes



The The earbuds themselves are identical to the original pair and the charging case looks pretty similar too, although there’s now a mysterious physical button below the LED indicator. It’s use case remains unclear at the moment.



Justifying the ‘Plus’ branding on these earphones should be a significantly larger battery. Samsung is reportedly planning a 50% increase that could push battery life from just 6 hours on a single charge to an incredible 12 hours.









Further improvements to the audio experience are also to be expected, albeit without any major changes. Support for active noise cancelation was previously rumored but Samsung appears to have skipped the feature.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to debut on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. Ishan Agarwal believes the earbuds will cost around 50% more than their predecessors, which means a $195 price tag might be planned.





Courtesy of Ishan Agarwal and, the images show that Samsung is planning to offers its new wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds+, in three colors options – Black, Light Blue, and White – at launch.