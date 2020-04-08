Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch













Believe it or not, that may not end up being the case after all, at least according to a new Korean media report claiming "preparations are underway for the upcoming Galaxy Note launch, and there is no delay."

The original schedule is unchanged





The above statement was made by an unnamed "industry insider" quoted by The Korea Herald that however didn't care to elaborate on Samsung's purportedly unchanged plans for a joint Note 20/ Galaxy Fold 2 announcement. In keeping with tradition, this could take place in August, but also in keeping with the tradition of the last few years, the company was rumored a few months ago to be eyeing an early Galaxy Note 20 debut.













Of course, actually holding a physical event with thousands of attendees seems unlikely, so "measures like an online event" are unsurprisingly being considered. But nothing is etched in stone right now, which means some sort of a delay could come into play in the end. Even if that happens, though, we highly doubt it will be as massive as the most pessimistic iPhone 12 scenarios bandied about of late.

The Galaxy Note 20 could still be special













While The Korea Herald doesn't have a lot of detailed information to share on what the Galaxy Note 20 lineup could hide under its hood, one drastic design change might help the new guys stand out from their forerunners, as well as the S20 family.





We're talking about an under-display camera, an engineering feat that Samsung has been preparing for a number of years now . Despite all that work, several tipsters and insiders believe the groundbreaking technology is still not ready for primetime. That's not a view shared by Korean media today, so you definitely shouldn't rule out seeing the "world's first full-screen phone without a hole or notch" formally unveiled at an online-only event in July or August.









Today's report also mentions an "upgraded stylus-pen" without going into any details regarding said upgrades, as well as a huge 7-inch screen. What we don't know is how many Galaxy Note 20 variants might be in the pipeline and whether or not Samsung plans to go with a bezel, notch, and hole punch-killing under-display selfie camera on all of them.







