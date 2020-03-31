Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 concept render





Expect a Galaxy S20 Ultra-like camera module

Tipster

The mold itself doesn’t reveal anything about the front of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series, but it does include one pretty massive clue about the rear panel. That’s because it features a huge camera module cutout in the top-left corner that resembles the cutout seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra cases.

It therefore seems extremely likely that at least one of the Galaxy Note 20 flagships will feature a Galaxy S20 Ultra-like camera setup complete with at least four sensors and an LED flash. What this could look like on the final device is envisioned in the concept renders above and below.

To better differentiate the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 lineups, the case mold suggests Samsung will be adopting a more squared-off look on the former. This certainly isn’t surprising as the South Korean giant has been doing this for years.

The final design detail that can be observed with today’s leak is the curved nature of the display. Curved-edge panels have been present on Galaxy Note smartphones since 2016’s Galaxy Note 7, but this year it appears the brand is looking to reduce the radius of the curve, something it did on the Galaxy S20 series too. Tipster Roland Quandt has managed to obtain photos of an inlay mold for the official Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20+ LED View Cover accessory that Samsung is planning to launch alongside the high-end smartphones later this year.

What else can people expect from the Galaxy Note 20?





Tipsters Ice Universe and Max Weinbach recently described the Galaxy Note 20 as not being "significantly changed" compared to the Galaxy S20 series. In fact, we were told to imagine a Galaxy S20 series "with an S Pen and squared off corners."





This philosophy apparently applies to every aspect of the upcoming flagships, including the cameras. If true, customers should expect to find the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 chipsets on the inside depending on the region, at least 8GB of RAM in the standard Note 20 and 12GB in the Note 20+, and probably 256GB of storage like last year.





It's unclear at this stage what size displays Samsung is planning to use, but they should support the company's new 120Hz refresh rate technology. The panels will likely retain the punch hole cutout in the center for the selfie camera too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20+ cameras





If Samsung sticks to releasing two Galaxy Note flagships this year, the Galaxy Note 20+ will probably be based on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 could be a repackaged Galaxy S20+





In that case, those of you waiting for the Plus-branded variant can expect to find a 108-megapixel main camera coupled with a 48-megapixel 5x periscope zoom shooter that also supports 100x Space Zoom.





Also to be expected is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for more accurate portrait photos.





The standard Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, may borrow the ultra-wide-angle and Time-of-Flight sensors, but adopt a 12-megapixel primary snapper and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are still around four months away. Rumors about the flagships have already started flying around, but today’s leak is a pretty massive one because it includes one huge design clue.