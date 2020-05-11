Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a status indicator surrounding its punch hole camera





Most of the patent examples are showing a pill-shaped punch hole, which suggests two selfie cameras inside, except for two that show a single, circular camera module, possibly planned for a different product line. In addition, the camera modules are always positioned on the top left of the screen, except for one example where it is centered.











If those patents are going to make it into a product, we can reasonably assume that it's the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be the first one getting an indicator surrounding its punch hole selfie camera. In addition, this confirms that it will not have a futuristic under-display camera, but a punch hole selfie shooter still.



Earlier rumors claimed that the Note 20 was to have We've already seen Samsung introduce smartphones with pill-shaped selfie camera modules, such as the mid-2019 Galaxy S10 5G , although the company's newer Galaxy S20 line only features a single punch hole camera. Earlier rumors claimed that the Note 20 was to have no punch hole cameras , as reports suggested Samsung is preparing for its timely launch, to likely happen in August.