Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a status indicator surrounding its punch hole camera
As discovered by LetsGoDigital, the South Korean company has filed five design patents with China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on October 16th, 2019. All of the patents surround the idea of having a graphical interface around the selfie camera, which itself is in a punch hole on the screen.
Most of the patent examples are showing a pill-shaped punch hole, which suggests two selfie cameras inside, except for two that show a single, circular camera module, possibly planned for a different product line. In addition, the camera modules are always positioned on the top left of the screen, except for one example where it is centered.
If those patents are going to make it into a product, we can reasonably assume that it's the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be the first one getting an indicator surrounding its punch hole selfie camera. In addition, this confirms that it will not have a futuristic under-display camera, but a punch hole selfie shooter still.
Earlier rumors claimed that the Note 20 was to have no punch hole cameras, as reports suggested Samsung is preparing for its timely launch, to likely happen in August.