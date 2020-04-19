Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to pack a larger battery than the Note 10
Last year, Samsung included a 3,500 mAh battery in the regular Galaxy Note 10 and a much bigger one – 4,300 mAh, in the Note 10+. While it would be unfair to force people into getting the more expensive version just because of this, in this case, it's more than just the bigger battery that makes the Note 10+ more expensive than the standard model, including the larger display and more memory.
Unsurprisingly, the Note 20 will be an upgrade over the current model when it comes to battery, but if you own a Note 10+, that's not going to be the case. Dutch website GalaxyClub has learned that the capacity of the regular Galaxy Note 20 will be 4,000 mAh, which puts the phone in between the Note 10 and Note 10+ models.
Although the battery has a rated capacity of 3,880 mAh, the typical capacity is in fact 4,000 mAh, the same packed inside the regular Galaxy S20 model. Based on the previous history, we can safely assume that the Note 20+ will benefit from a much larger battery.
We're hoping for a 5,000 mAh battery like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Samsung may opt for a “smaller” 4,500 mAh battery instead. Either way, you'll have to pay more for the Note 20+ and not just for the bigger battery.
Just like it did in the last couple of years, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 sometime in August. Even though this year many companies had to delay their products or revert to online announcements, Samsung confirmed two weeks ago that there are no plans to delay the launch of the flagship. That means that the Note 20 and Note 20+ will probably hit the shelves in late August or early September.