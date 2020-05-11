Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could steal iPhone 12’s thunder with the LTPO display tech
Well, it looks like Samsung is already ready to one-up Apple. According to supply chain consultant Ross Young, the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a backplane tech called LTPO. This OLED display technology can prolong battery life, as we have seen with the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.
And while we have no indication that Apple is ready to scale up this year, Samsung can gain a huge advantage by adopting it for its upcoming Note series flagship.
It’s not clear if the Galaxy Fold 2 will also have the same display
The LTPO tech will apparently be combined with a variable refresh rate. What this means is that the refresh rate will be automatically adjusted depending on the use case. So, for instance, if you are playing a game, it will be cranked up to its highest limit, but when you are viewing static content, it will be lowered. Needless to say, this could dramatically improve battery life.
Ross has also shared some other details regarding the Note 20 lineup. He says the Note will get a 6.42-inch display, up from the 6.3-inch seen on the Note 10. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus, on the other hand, will supposedly increase from 6.8-inch to 6.87-inch. The resolution of both handsets is also tipped to increase slightly.
A screen with a variable refresh rate could certainly give the Note 20 an edge over competing devices. Fortunately for Samsung, Apple might even not go ahead with ProMotion if it determines that the impact on battery life is significant. This will make the Note 20 stand out even more.
At the end of the day, these are still rumors, so take them with a dose of skepticism.