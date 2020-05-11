Samsung Apple

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could steal iPhone 12’s thunder with the LTPO display tech

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 11, 2020, 12:23 PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could steal iPhone 12’s thunder with the LTPO display tech
Recent rumors indicate that the iPhone 12 Pro will sport a ProMotion screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which will put it at the same footing as many rival offerings.
 
Well, it looks like Samsung is already ready to one-up Apple. According to supply chain consultant Ross Young, the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a backplane tech called LTPO. This OLED display technology can prolong battery life, as we have seen with the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.
 
And while we have no indication that Apple is ready to scale up this year, Samsung can gain a huge advantage by adopting it for its upcoming Note series flagship.
 

It’s not clear if the Galaxy Fold 2 will also have the same display

 
The LTPO tech will apparently be combined with a variable refresh rate. What this means is that the refresh rate will be automatically adjusted depending on the use case. So, for instance, if you are playing a game, it will be cranked up to its highest limit, but when you are viewing static content, it will be lowered. Needless to say, this could dramatically improve battery life.
 
Ross has also shared some other details regarding the Note 20 lineup. He says the Note will get a 6.42-inch display, up from the 6.3-inch seen on the Note 10. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus, on the other hand, will supposedly increase from 6.8-inch to 6.87-inch. The resolution of both handsets is also tipped to increase slightly.
 
A screen with a variable refresh rate could certainly give the Note 20 an edge over competing devices. Fortunately for Samsung, Apple might even not go ahead with ProMotion if it determines that the impact on battery life is significant. This will make the Note 20 stand out even more.

At the end of the day, these are still rumors, so take them with a dose of skepticism.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless