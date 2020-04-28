Samsung Android Processors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G could feature a faster Exynos 992 chipset

Despite the sheer number of complaints from loyal users over the years, Samsung still insists on fitting the international variants of its flagships with Exynos chipsets rather than the superior Snapdragon offerings.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will adhere to this strategy too but, in an attempt to avoid criticisms, Samsung is said to be developing a new chipset that could be even more powerful than the Snapdragon 865.

The Exynos 992 could be faster than the Snapdragon 865


A new report by ZDNet Korea (via SamMobile) reveals Samsung is working on an upgraded chipset dubbed the Exynos 992. It should be unveiled later this summer, possibly in early August, ahead of its debut inside the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 lineup. 

The yet-to-be-announced System on Chip (SoC) is reportedly based on the new 6-nanometer manufacturing process. This isn’t quite as advanced as the 5-nanometer process set to be used by Apple and Huawei later this year, but it will still be a welcome upgrade.

The Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 featured inside the Galaxy S20 are both created on the aging 7-nanometer process. That means the Exynos 992 should be more power-efficient than both of these.

ZDNet Korea believes the Exynos 992 will be 1-3% faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 too, which in turn means it's going to offer an even bigger performance bump over the inferior Exynos 990 chipset used at the moment.


Samsung is apparently so confident about the next-generation chipset that it may switch back to Exynos power in South Korea. The Seoul-based giant has historically fitted its flagships with Exynos chipsets in the region but decided to ship the Galaxy S20 with the Snapdragon 865 instead.

That decision reportedly left the Exynos team feeling extremely humiliated because South Korea is their home market, but the latest information suggests the controversial change may have only been temporary.

Everything else should be borrowed from the Galaxy S20


Other than the internal change mentioned above, the Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to be a modified Galaxy S20 lineup. The Galaxy Note 20+ should be based on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the standard Galaxy Note 20 looks set to be based on the Galaxy S20+.

Buyers can expect to find powerful camera systems on the rear and 5G network support as standard. The key difference on paper will be the addition of S Pen and slightly smaller batteries.

As for the design, expect the Galaxy Note 20 devices to look like more rectangular Galaxy S20 phones. Therefore, an Infinity-O display with a centered punch hole and extremely thin bezels are likely.


Samsung reduced the curvature of edges on the Galaxy S20 earlier this year too, so the same could be done for the Galaxy Note 20. That would be a welcome change by most, although especially users of the S Pen stylus.

Lastly, there is going to be a large rectangular camera module on the rear of both smartphones. That will replace the well-received design used on the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 announcement and release date


Be on the lookout for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ at the annual Unpacked event in early August. The devices will be joined by the Galaxy Fold 2.

Pre-orders should commence soon after ahead of a release towards the end of the month. Pricing remains unconfirmed.

