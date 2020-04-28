The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G could feature a faster Exynos 992 chipset



The Galaxy Note 20 series will adhere to this strategy too but, in an attempt to avoid criticisms, Samsung is said to be developing a new chipset that could be even more powerful than the Snapdragon 865.

The Exynos 992 could be faster than the Snapdragon 865

A new report by ZDNet Korea SamMobile A new report by(via) reveals Samsung is working on an upgraded chipset dubbed the Exynos 992. It should be unveiled later this summer, possibly in early August, ahead of its debut inside the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 lineup.

Despite the sheer number of complaints from loyal users over the years, Samsung still insists on fitting the international variants of its flagships with Exynos chipsets rather than the superior Snapdragon offerings.