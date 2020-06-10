Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G will snub the latest trends with a flat screen









But if you draw a comparison between the company's Galaxy S10 and S20 families, you'll obviously find plenty of meaningful differences, starting with the fact that the compact, flat-screened S10e didn't get a direct sequel. Curiously enough, it looks like Samsung could make the opposite transition for the Galaxy Note roster, possibly moving from a fully curved to a partially flat lineup in just a couple of months.





That's at least according to Ice Universe , aka @UniverseIce, a relatively prolific leaker and generally trusted source of inside information on unannounced Samsung devices.

Flat is back





It's certainly a little surprising to hear Samsung is purportedly gearing up to roll out the "regular" Galaxy Note 20 5G with a flat display when you consider the company's history, as well as a rapidly spreading new industry trend.





In case you're wondering, you have to go all the way back to 2015's Galaxy Note 5 to find the previous member of the popular S Pen-wielding flagship family released with a "conventional" design. Well, there was also 2016's Note 7 , but we all know how that "fiery" 5.7-incher turned out before the Note 8 stepped in the next year to move the high-end series in a bold new direction.

















Don't expect aggressive curves on the other main model either









It's almost as if Samsung is considering going back to flat displays altogether, gradually making changes to its high-end smartphone lineups to gauge customers' reactions and keep any ensuing criticism to a minimum.

















Finally, the camera specifications of the Note 20 remain somewhat unclear, with the plus-sized variant pretty much guaranteed to accommodate a 108MP primary shooter, as well as a 13MP periscope lens with 50x zoom capabilities and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on its back.



