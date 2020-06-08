The vanilla Galaxy S21(30) will likely feature an improved 108MP sensor



The said shooter will reportedly use the nonacell The said shooter will reportedly use the nonacell pixel binning technology to churn out 16MP shots. For comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra outputs 12MP images.



Chances are that the rumored 150MP sensor will be reserved for the highest-end Galaxy S model. The other models could supposedly get upgraded to a 108MP sensor. And it wouldn't likely be the 108MP camera seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.





Galaxy S21(30) could come with an upgraded 108MP sensor



reports that the chaebol is preparing an updated version of its 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. However, it will apparently not be ready in time for the upcoming Sammobile reports that the chaebol is preparing an updated version of its 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. However, it will apparently not be ready in time for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 . Instead, it will probably make a debut with a Xiaomi handset.



The new sensor is seemingly codenamed ISOCELL Bright HM2 and it also has a resolution of 108MP. If you recall, Xiaomi also got to flaunt the co-developed 108MP sensor before Samsung last year and the South Korean giant refined it further before putting it on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



Thus, it's possible that Samsung will be refining the new iteration for its own phones, including the Galaxy S21(30) and possibly A series handsets that have proven to be



Thus, it's possible that Samsung will be refining the new iteration for its own phones, including the Galaxy S21(30) and possibly A series handsets that have proven to be quite popular

As for the maxed-out Galaxy S21, it will reportedly boast a 64MP telephoto camera, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP macro sensor, and a VGA-level 3D ToF camera, in addition to the 150MP snapper mentioned before. It is believed that both main and telephoto cameras will offer OIS.



If the bit about the 12MP camera is true, it would be the first time Samsung uses a macro shooter on a Galaxy S phone.



